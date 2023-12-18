Ohio is Looking at 'Small Dick' Porn More Than Any Other State, According to Pornhub

At least we're not Oklahoma

By on Mon, Dec 18, 2023 at 12:18 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Ohio is Looking at 'Small Dick' Porn More Than Any Other State, According to Pornhub

You okay, Ohio?

As newspapers begin rolling out year-in-review content, looking at the weirdest and most popular stories of 2023, Pornhub is out with its annual look back at how America and the world consumed pornography over the past year.

And the state-by-state breakdown of what everyone was looking at most compared to other Americans is... interesting.

Michigan was into bondage more than most; Wyoming searched out "goth" porn at a feverish clip; up in Alaska, where the souls are few and far between, it probably makes sense residents were dialing up sex doll porn; and poor Oklahoma was searching like a horny middle-schooler with a top term of "sex dick."

Then there was Ohio, where "small dick" porn was clicked at a higher rate than in any other state. Read into that what you will. Or, maybe don't.

Nationally, "lesbian" porn reigned supreme (as it has in most recent years), while "hentai" topped the worldwide trending topics.

Digest Pornhub's full year in review here, and remember: it's not nice to kink shame.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Hollie Strano Pleads Guilty to DUI Charge, Avoids Jail Time

By Vince Grzegorek

Damage pictured the day after Strano's vehicle struck the fire hydrant

Metroparks Will Open Floating Nature Center on Barge 225, Recently Moved to Wildwood Marina in Euclid

By Vince Grzegorek

Metroparks Will Open Floating Nature Center on Barge 225, Recently Moved to Wildwood Marina in Euclid

Ken Silliman Gives a Front-Row Seat to Cleveland Sports Stadium and Arena Financing History, and Ponders What's Next

By Mark Oprea

Browns Stadium during renovations in 2014

WKYC's Hollie Strano Off Air Following Thanksgiving Day DUI Arrest, Crash

By Vince Grzegorek

Damage pictured the day after Strano's vehicle struck the fire hydrant

Also in News & Views

A Cleveland Music Mystery: Who Sang This '80s Song?

By Mark Oprea

A Cleveland Music Mystery: Who Sang This '80s Song?

With Weed Now Legal Across Ohio, Are Psychedelic Mushrooms Next?

By Mark Oprea

Erik Vaughan, 46, founded Epiphany Mushroom on S. Main St. in Akron in part influenced by a belief that psychoactive mushrooms have big promise for mental health issues.

Clevelanders Dealing With Highest Median Rents in Almost Two Years

By Mark Oprea

Clevelanders Dealing With Highest Median Rents in Almost Two Years

Museum of Illusions, a Popular 'Edutainment' Concept, to Fill Long-Vacant May Co. Building Space

By Mark Oprea

The Infinity Room, a staple of the Museum of Illusion's brand of eye trickery.
More

Digital Issue

December 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us