Ohio is Looking at 'Small Dick' Porn More Than Any Other State, According to Pornhub

You okay, Ohio?
As newspapers begin rolling out year-in-review content, looking at the weirdest and most popular stories of 2023, Pornhub is out with its annual look back at how America and the world consumed pornography over the past year.
And the state-by-state breakdown of what everyone was looking at most compared to other Americans is... interesting.
Michigan was into bondage more than most; Wyoming searched out "goth" porn at a feverish clip; up in Alaska, where the souls are few and far between, it probably makes sense residents were dialing up sex doll porn; and poor Oklahoma was searching like a horny middle-schooler with a top term of "sex dick."
Then there was Ohio, where "small dick" porn was clicked at a higher rate than in any other state. Read into that what you will. Or, maybe don't.
Nationally, "lesbian" porn reigned supreme (as it has in most recent years), while "hentai" topped the worldwide trending topics.
Digest Pornhub's full year in review here
, and remember: it's not nice to kink shame.
