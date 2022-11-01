Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine Says He Accidently Clicked Like on a Paul Pelosi Conspiracy Tweet

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine said through a spokesperson that he "inadvertently" liked a tweet from Rep. Anthony Sabatini promoting conspiracy theories about the violent attack on Paul Pelosi.
This Paul Pelosi situation is turning out to be VERY creepy—what are they hiding?— Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) October 29, 2022
He unliked the tweet as soon as it was brought to his attention, a spokesperson told ABC 6.
Chalking the attention up to "silly season," the spokesperson said: “Justice DeWine’s sole opinion and knowledge on this entire situation is that any attack on an elected official, especially Speaker Pelosi’s husband is terrible. It’s a crime if the facts are true.”
The statement was issued after the suspect, David DePape, was indicted on federal charges for attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer. He told investigators that he wanted to take the speaker hostage and break her kneecaps.
DeWine's Twitter likes are otherwise unremarkable, showing support for all range of Cincinnati sports, various country musicians, and fellow Ohio Republicans.
DeWine, the son of Governor Mike DeWine, is one of three Ohio Supreme Court justices up for re-election in November.
That would be the "silly season" his spokesperson referred to, though Twitter likes have already caused havoc in other campaigns, including the race for Franklin County auditor.