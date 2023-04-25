The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

One and Two-Star Reviews of the Cleveland Script Signs

"Good view, but I think this sign is really ugly."

By on Tue, Apr 25, 2023 at 8:41 am

click to enlarge Somewhere, someone is upset with this - Erik Drost/FlickrCC
Erik Drost/FlickrCC
Somewhere, someone is upset with this

There may be no more photographed things in Cleveland — besides the skyline, of course — than the Cleveland script signs.

Installed at six spots around town — Tremont, Euclid Beach, The Foundry, North Coast Harbor, Edgewater and at Hopkins International Airport — the beacons of The Land were launched as part of Destination Cleveland's 2016 marketing push and have welcomed wedding parties, tourists, families and friends, and served as the backdrop for national broadcast coverage of playoff games and major civic events.

Seven years later, Clevelanders' viewpoints on the installations generally range from regarding them as harmless branding to signature destinations. They are, after all, innocuous signs that at least come with dynamite views.

But, this being the world, there are outliers. Those who would give failing grades, who somehow find not only displeasure in their existence but reason to share their grievances with the public.

Who knows what motivated these grumps (perhaps they were tourists from Pittsburgh?), or what struggles they were dealing with on the day they visited that may have colored their experience, but they left one and two-star reviews forever to exist on the internet, and here.

"No parking available to stop and click and enjoy the view" — Tremont

"Dangerous walking across the street. Need to have a porch to stand to take your shots" — Tremont

"Nice view of the dirty downtown" — Tremont

"Was a sad depressing time and place 4 me" — Tremont

"Where did they move it to? It used to be here, came to take picture on July 23 2021 no sign" — North Coast Harbor

"Bad background seen on the pier 9th st" — North Coast Harbor

"Good view, but I think this sign is really ugly." — Edgewater

"Nothing special ppl it's just a lame sign that parma had to rip off lol" — Edgewater

"Not enough security" — Edgewater

"🤧🤧parking lot sucks no where to park …" — Edgewater

"Too dirty" — Edgewater

"Waste of tax money" — Edgewater

"It's a sign." — Edgewater

"The park is awesome, don't bother with the sign" — Edgewater

"I mean, it's a dirty sign. Not much else to it?" — Edgewater

"Does little for me" — Edgewater

Do better, signs. That five-star ranking is still in reach.

