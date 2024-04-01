Only Two Weeks Left to Make Your Nominations for Scene's Best of Cleveland 2024

Vote early, vote often

By on Mon, Apr 1, 2024 at 1:49 pm

Best of Cleveland 2024 is almost here - Scene
Scene
Best of Cleveland 2024 is almost here

Scene's Best of Cleveland 2024 awards are coming soon, but there's a whole lot of work to do before then, and we can't do it without you.

Once again, our annual celebration of all the very best things the city has to offer will be 100% determined by you, the readers. After all, you're the experts on where to eat, what to listen to, what to see, where to be seen and the businesses and people making it all happen.

Nominations are open now through April 14 in hundreds of categories. Those receiving the most submissions will move on to the finalist voting round.

Don't be shy with your opinions — you can vote once per day — but we have a feeling you don't need a reminder.

Nominate your favorites for Best of Cleveland 2024 here.
Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
March 27, 2024

