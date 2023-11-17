Op-Ed: Dave Margolius’s Fight Against Flavored Tobacco is the Right Battle for Cleveland’s Health and Future

click to enlarge Mark Oprea Dave Margolius, Cleveland's head of the Department of Public Health, has made a fight against tobacco one of his main priorities.

As a committed physician and devoted Cleveland resident, I am deeply frustrated that we cannot implement a ban on flavored tobacco products in our city. It is upsetting, especially when Cleveland, with three major healthcare systems, has the highest smoking rates in the entire country. We know what needs to be done, but politics and money are clouding our judgment.As a frontline physician, I've witnessed the devastating effects of flavored tobacco products up close. Their easy availability has led to a surge in young people becoming addicted to nicotine. This not only harms their physical health but also seriously hinders their academic performance and overall quality of life.Flavored tobacco products, with their enticing flavors and clever marketing, have infiltrated our communities, luring our youth into a lifetime of addiction and health problems. As a community, we owe it to our residents, their families, and the future generations to take a stand against these harmful products. A ban on flavored tobacco is a crucial step in the right direction, and we should rally behind it, prioritizing the long-term health of our community over short-term financial interests.The consequences of flavored tobacco products reach far beyond the individual. When we allow these products to remain readily available, we're indirectly endorsing a culture of addiction and the subsequent healthcare burden that accompanies it. For every young person enticed by the sweet and fruity flavors of these products, we're potentially locking them into a cycle of nicotine addiction that can last a lifetime. As a healthcare provider, I've seen the toll it takes on not only their physical health but also their mental well-being.The statistics are alarming. In Cleveland, we have one of the highest smoking rates in the United States, and this includes a significant number of young individuals who have fallen prey to flavored tobacco. These statistics should set off more alarm bells within our community.The concern about the impact on local businesses is valid, and I don't deny that a ban could cause financial hardship. However, can we prioritize these businesses at the cost of public health? It's essential to strike a balance between economic interests and public health. We cannot allow businesses to profit at the expense of our community's well-being. We need to recognize that the health costs associated with flavored tobacco far outweigh any potential economic benefits. Hospitalizations, medical treatments, and long-term healthcare expenses due to smoking-related illnesses place a considerable burden on our healthcare system and taxpayers.It's time for Cleveland to protect our residents from the dangers of flavored tobacco. Let's unite to combat this health crisis and work towards a healthier city. We need to join hands with organizations, policymakers, and community leaders like Dr. Margolius who support this ban to protect our youth and residents from the dangers of flavored tobacco. Our primary goal should be the long-term well-being of our community, particularly our youth, who are most susceptible to flavored tobacco. We cannot afford to lose this battle; the stakes are too high, and the consequences too severe to ignore.