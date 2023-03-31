Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Park Coalition Will Pay George Family $1.25 Million for Irishtown Bend Property

The 0.41-acre parcel is the last remaining piece for the slated 23-acre park

By on Fri, Mar 31, 2023 at 10:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The former Royal Castle building in 2018 - Google Maps
Google Maps
The former Royal Castle building in 2018

The board of the Port of Cleveland earlier this week approved its part of a deal to acquire a property at the corner of West 25th and Detroit Ave. owned by Bobby and Tony George that had long been a holdout in the Irishtown Bend Park project and the subject of prolonged litigation.

In a deal signed last week, the park coalition agreed to pay $1.25 million to the Georges for the property, arrange for the billboard atop the long-vacant structure to be moved, and allow George to lease and operate a restaurant that will be built on the spot by one of the park partners, most likely the Metroparks.

Bobby George didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Scene but told the PD: “I feel good. In business, you just want to keep moving forward and make progress.” And that the deal, “Solved a problem for them and for me, so it’s a good decision.’’

The Georges bought the property in 2018 for $248,000. They've repeatedly denied accusations they did so with knowledge that the park planning was already in process and included the former Royal Castle burger spot.

As for divying up the cash settlement, the Port will pay $360,000, which it had already placed in escrow and which reflects the original offer to the Georges before the Port proceeded with eminent domain efforts. The Metroparks will chip in $300,000. The remainder will be paid by other coalition members, though the split is unclear.

Pending approvals by at least one other board and the city, the deal will end the lengthy legal fight over the property — the Georges sued the coalition following the eminent domain action — and allow the coalition to begin what it calls "urgent" hillside stabilization efforts.

(Members of the park coalition, including the Port, the Metroparks and many others, have spent more than $1.6 million in legal fees on the lawsuit.)

The park coalition in December announced it received a $5 million challenge grant from the Mandel Foundation, bringing the total haul for the project to $17 million so far. It will need to raise $28 million more by 2025-2026, around the time it hopes to break ground on what would be a 18-24 month project.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Here's When the Cherry Blossoms in University Circle Will Bloom This Year

By Vince Grzegorek

The cherry blossoms are coming

How Many Eclipse Tourists Will Descend on Northeast Ohio in April 2024?

By Maria Elena Scott

How Many Eclipse Tourists Will Descend on Northeast Ohio in April 2024?

“March for Queer & Trans Youth Autonomy” Will Take Place in 7 Ohio Cities on Friday, March 31

By Ken Schneck, The Buckeye Flame

The marches and rallies across the country are united by a list of demands created by queer and trans youth from across the country.

Reverend of Chesterland Church Says Drag Event Will Go On as Planned After Building Was Vandalized Last Weekend

By Mark Oprea

The Community Church of Chesterland was vandalized Saturday morning. Rev. Jess Peacock, its pastor, believes it was caused by members of anti-drag hate groups.

Also in News & Views

Voting Rights Organizations Demand Funding for Photo ID Education Efforts in Ohio

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Nazek Hapasha from the League of Women Voters.

How Many Eclipse Tourists Will Descend on Northeast Ohio in April 2024?

By Maria Elena Scott

How Many Eclipse Tourists Will Descend on Northeast Ohio in April 2024?

“March for Queer & Trans Youth Autonomy” Will Take Place in 7 Ohio Cities on Friday, March 31

By Ken Schneck, The Buckeye Flame

The marches and rallies across the country are united by a list of demands created by queer and trans youth from across the country.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Wants to Spend $388 Million Putting Police in Schools

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

According to EducationWeek, 91% of all School Resource Officers nationwide are armed.
More

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us