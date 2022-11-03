Scene Exclusive: Sam Allard Joins Axios to Launch Cleveland Newsletter

1 Big Thing: After nearly a decade with Scene, senior writer Sam Allard has taken a job with Axios to launch and run its new Cleveland newsletter.
- Axios joins a growing local media landscape, along with the recent additions of The Marshall Project’s Cleveland newsroom, which is already publishing vital stories, and Signal Cleveland, which officially launches this month.
The Big Picture: While Sam will now be reporting for Axios, he’ll continue covering the city, and you’ll still see his byline pop up at Scene.
- The corridors of power in Cleveland will still be squarely in his, and our, purview.
What They’re Saying: For those who thought Sam’s articles were always too long, you’ll now be able to read his daily output in under four minutes.
- We kid.
- Sort of.
Next Steps: We’re also in the process of hiring another staff writer to fill out the Scene newsroom. More to come on that soon.