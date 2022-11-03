Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Scene Exclusive: Sam Allard Joins Axios to Launch Cleveland Newsletter

As he departs after 10 years, Scene makes new hires

By on Thu, Nov 3, 2022 at 10:54 am

Scene Exclusive: Sam Allard Joins Axios to Launch Cleveland Newsletter
Courtesy Mr. Allard

1 Big Thing: After nearly a decade with Scene, senior writer Sam Allard has taken a job with Axios to launch and run its new Cleveland newsletter.
  • Axios joins a growing local media landscape, along with the recent additions of The Marshall Project’s Cleveland newsroom, which is already publishing vital stories, and Signal Cleveland, which officially launches this month.
Why It Matters: Whether breaking news, sharing the real story behind the headlines, writing longform investigative features, penning intensely personal and nerdy Cavs columns, or relaying the life and times of a strip club bathroom attendant, Sam’s been a critical voice and invaluable reporter for this altweekly.

The Big Picture: While Sam will now be reporting for Axios, he’ll continue covering the city, and you’ll still see his byline pop up at Scene.
  • The corridors of power in Cleveland will still be squarely in his, and our, purview.

What They’re Saying: For those who thought Sam’s articles were always too long, you’ll now be able to read his daily output in under four minutes.
  • We kid.
  • Sort of.
On the Scene: We’re sad to see Sam leave but excited to announce we’ve hired Maria Elena Scott, a recent graduate of the University of Houston, for one of our staff writer openings. She’ll be joining us in the coming weeks.

Next Steps: We’re also in the process of hiring another staff writer to fill out the Scene newsroom. More to come on that soon.

