SEIU 1199: Tri-C Won't Honor Agreement With Part-Time Employees

The school says after coming to the agreement, the union unilaterally changed the language.

By on Wed, Sep 20, 2023 at 7:40 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Union members and supporters delivered a letter for Board President Helen Forbes Fields Tuesday. - Maria Elena Scott
Maria Elena Scott
Union members and supporters delivered a letter for Board President Helen Forbes Fields Tuesday.
SEIU 1199 union members employed part-time at Cuyahoga Community College say college leadership is threatening not to approve an agreement it signed months ago.

On Tuesday, members gathered outside of Tri-C’s district office to deliver a letter urging Board President Helen Forbes Fields to honor the agreement.

“These employees already manage varying schedules and work locations and continue to be contacted with work matters on their days ‘off,’” said SEIU 1199 administrative organizer Nicole Parke in a statement. “Despite these issues, we were able to reach an agreement that accomplished badly needed improvements to working conditions. Now, the college is refusing to honor our good-faith agreement, all the while asking the employees to volunteer on the college’s levy campaign.”

Unlike full-time employees, the union’s unit of roughly 80 part-time employees work across five different campuses without notice or guarantee of a minimum number of hours per week. The unit renegotiates an agreement every three years. Both parties signed the latest agreement in July after nearly three months of negotiations, according to the union.

Per the agreement, part-time union employees would be able to make up hours they would miss in the weeks before and after spring and winter breaks, receive four hours worth of pay if a shift is canceled within 24 hours, and receive pay on holidays when the college is closed.

However, members allege that now college leadership refuses to recognize the agreement’s validity and says the Board of Trustees won’t approve the new contract at September’s Board meeting.

“On July 7, the bargaining was finally completed. We were confident in the whole process and members voted to ratify our three-year contract,” said Tri-C part-time employee and union delegate Jesika Orahoske. “Twelve days later, the college returned to us to tell us there was a discrepancy…They never bothered to communicate the misinterpretation.”

Tri-C disputes this, maintaining that the union verbally agreed to the agreement before altering it without input from the college.

Since June 30, union part-time employees have been working without a contract.

“Legally, they are supposed to put the agreement before the Board of Trustees now to either approve or reject but they have not even confirmed that they are going to be allowing their board to vote on it at their board meeting next week,” Parke told Scene. “They're trying to kind of be very hush-hush about this and essentially manipulate us to go back to the table,” said Parke.

SEIU 1199 has filed an Unfair Labor Practice charge against Tri-C with the State Employment Relations Board and will continue pushing the Board to approve the agreement, according to Parke. A representative for Tri-C said the college also filed its own ULP charge and is requesting that the state board review the matter.

The conflict comes less than two months before voters will decide whether to pass a roughly $2 million renewal levy with an increase of $400,000 for the school. The proposed levy, which Tri-C says will help keep higher education affordable and accessible in Cuyahoga County, would cost property owners an additional $1.17 per $100,000 of property value monthly between 2024 and 2034.

“No one wants to see the upcoming levy fail but we fear that may be the consequence of the college not bargaining in good faith,” Orahosky said. “Support us and we will support you.”

Public relations manager Anthony Moujaes sent Scene the following statement from Tri-C:

On April 10, 2023, Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) entered into collective bargaining negotiations for a successor contract with the SEIU 1199 part-time bargaining unit. On July 7, 2023, after six bargaining sessions, Tri-C presented a written package proposal that the union verbally accepted.

Without further discussion with the College, the union unilaterally changed language in the proposal. SEIU 1199 is now demanding that the College agree to the revised language, which was neither discussed nor agreed to during negotiations.

The College has informed the union that there is no agreement on these terms, and that it has filed an Unfair Labor Practice charge requesting that the State Employee Relations Board review the matter.

The College also has invited the union back to the bargaining table and remains committed to engaging in good faith negotiations with SEIU 1199 employees to reach a contract that has been discussed and agreed upon by both parties.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

California Aviation Company Planning to Build Flying Cars in Ohio

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

One of Joby’s aircraft.

Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance Gets Five-Figure Grant to Boost Work Amid Violent Year

By Mark Oprea

Carlos Williams, pictured here in 2021, was a violence interrupter at the Peacemakers Alliance for 12 years until he died from a heart attack in March of 2022. It's latest funding could help hire Williams' replacement, director Myesha Watkins said.

DOJ Grant Will Fund $600,000 in Local Services for Deaf, Disabled Gender Violence Victims

By Maria Elena Scott

The grant to the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center comes nearly 30 years after the passage of the Violence Against Women Act.

Cleveland Ranked 4th Worst U.S. City for Asthma Patients

By Mark Oprea

Lakeview Terrace, one of the oldest public housing projects in the country, has long been a site struggling with air pollution. Such close proximity to harmful particles and industry could be contributing to Cleveland's ranking as the fourth worst U.S. city for asthma patients.

Also in News & Views

Ohio Redistricting Commission Set to Meet Wednesday, Dems Introduce Legislative Map

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

The members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission are sworn in by Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday. Left to right: State Rep. Jeff LaRe, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Auditor of State Keith Faber, DeWine, Senate Majority Floor Leader Rob McColley, House Minority Leader Allison Russo and Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio.

California Aviation Company Planning to Build Flying Cars in Ohio

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

One of Joby’s aircraft.

Ohio Secretary of State Signs Voter Data Sharing Agreements With Three States

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Breaking Down the "Parental Rights" Argument Against Ohio's Abortion Amendment

By Madeline Fening

Larkin, 17 (pictured here at 13), and his parents have traveled a long, winding journey to the high school junior beginning testosterone treatment.
More

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us