The Centennial Project Likely Stalled as Millennia Faces Major Rebuke From Feds

The controversial developer is barred from receiving any federal dollars until at least 2029

By on Wed, Mar 27, 2024 at 7:42 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The fate of The Centennial, the white whale of Cleveland development, once again seems murky after its owner received a major reprimand from HUD. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
The fate of The Centennial, the white whale of Cleveland development, once again seems murky after its owner received a major reprimand from HUD.
The fate of The Centennial project, a massive rehabilitation of the 925 Building off Euclid Avenue and East 9th St., continues to remain murky as owner Millennia faces a major federal funding cutoff.

This week, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development barred the Centennial owner from all types of federal funding for the next five years, a reprimand in response to years of management negligence, from reports of roach infestations to fatal explosions at some of its properties.

“We are committed to ensuring that people living in HUD-assisted housing have safe, decent homes and that our property owners manage assets responsibly in accordance with our rules,” Ethan Handelman, a secretary for multifamily housing programs at HUD, said in a statement to Cleveland.com on Monday.

“As a result, HUD is holding them accountable by demanding repayment of misappropriated funds," he added, "and seeking to impose civil money penalties on those responsible.”

That repayment, and the cut off from future HUD dollars, comes as Millennia faces a major shift with its business scope and focus after years of controversy, including a $860 million lawsuit and the company's largest layoff, of 30 employees, back in November. Its current HUD issues comes as the Cleveland-based property group has committed to "a reinvestment in its Northeast Ohio holdings."

But what with The Centennial?

With interior construction slated to start around the same time Millennia laid off those 30 employees, CEO Frank Sinito told Crain's Cleveland Business that the Centennial's debt would be refinanced by January. Sinito's team also submitted the building to be considered for the county's next iteration of the Justice Center.

"We're dual-tracking the project," he told Crain's. As for pursuing any housing that could involve HUD—like the kind that got Millennia in dire straits—Sinito was a lot more wary. "I don't see us taking on challenging projects in the future," he said.

At a $476 million to half-billion-dollar price tag, The Centennial project has long been considered by those in the downtown real estate sphere as a Cleveland development white whale.

Last April, former vice president Tom Mignogna spoke optimistically about the project, suggesting the company was close to breaking ground on its 177 market-rate and 413 "workforce" apartments. Plans also included a Marble Room-esque restaurant in the building's basement bank vault, and a 170-room Curio Hotel by Hilton, as Scene reported on last year.
click to enlarge Tom Mignogna, former vice president of Millennia, gave an optimistic preview of The Centennial at 75 Public Square last April. Mignogna cut ties with Millennia in late 2023. - Mark Oprea
Mark Oprea
Tom Mignogna, former vice president of Millennia, gave an optimistic preview of The Centennial at 75 Public Square last April. Mignogna cut ties with Millennia in late 2023.

Yet, by the year's end, Mignogna would sever ties with Millennia, along with two dozen other employees. Huntington Bank fully vacated its frontal space in December. And today, the behemoth of building sits oddly quiet on an active Euclid Ave., save for occasional lights on, its HVAC humming and patrolling security guards.

Scene reached out by phone and email to get clarity on the state of the project.

A Millennia spokesperson responded via email: "The Centennial is a priority for the Millennia Companies given its commitment to Cleveland and the region," they said, "and will be a key focus for reinvestment."

In a separate statement, Millennia chalked their current business woes up to 4,600 units they accumulated from GMF Real Estate, most units of which were located in low-income areas, and thus received federal benefits. Due to "high crime" and Covid-era economics, Millennia was "presented challenges in rehabilitating a portion of these communities," a spokesperson for wrote.

Beneath those challenges lay some pretty heinous complaints from residents. Last December, Toledo's WTOL revealed dozens of tenant reports of "deplorable conditions"—from roaches and bedbugs to condoms and feces found in stairwells—regarding Millennia's Covenant House complex.

"I don't feel safe here," one resident told a WTOL reporter. "Not only don't I feel safe, I don't feel like it's home."

And back in 2022, an explosion tied to a gas leak rocked the Shorter College Garden Apartments in North Little Rock, Arkansas, which led tenants to seek $860 million in damages ($10,000 for every one of Millennia's 86,000 residents nationwide), along with $4.3 million in punitive damages.

In Downtown Cleveland, Millennia manages 75 Public Square and The Statler on Euclid Avenue, which have not yet been the subject of similar tenant complaints or woes. 
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Cleveland Clinic Once Again Among Worst Hospitals in "Fair Share Deficit" Rankings, Comparing Charity to Tax Breaks

By Vince Grzegorek

The Clinic in 2023

Fridrich Bicycle, Oldest Bike Shop in Cleveland, to Close This Year

By Mark Oprea

After nearly a century-and-a-half in business, Fridrich Bicycle, Cleveland's oldest continuously-owned bike shop will be going out of business this year.

HB 6 Updates: Emails Reveal What Ohio utility Execs Thought About Money-Losing Coal Plants

By Kathiann M. Kowalski

Mugshots of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, and former Ohio Republican Party chair and lobbyist Matt Borges.

Cleveland City Council Passes Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

By Mark Oprea

Protestors applauding Maurer after her speech Monday.

Trade Watchdog: Big Retailers Used Supply-Chain Problems to Inflate Grocery Costs

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Trade Watchdog: Big Retailers Used Supply-Chain Problems to Inflate Grocery Costs

Ohio Food Banks Overwhelmed One Year After Emergency SNAP Benefits End

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

One of the many Muni Lot distributions during the pandemic years

HB 6 Updates: Emails Reveal What Ohio utility Execs Thought About Money-Losing Coal Plants

By Kathiann M. Kowalski

Mugshots of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, and former Ohio Republican Party chair and lobbyist Matt Borges.

Ohio Supreme Court Democratic Candidates Look to Rise Above Party Labels in General Election

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

The Gavel outside the Supreme Court of the State of Ohio, September 20, 2023, at 65 S. Front Street, Columbus, Ohio.
More

March 13, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us