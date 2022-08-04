Cleveland Wing Wing | Sept. 26th - Oct. 2nd, 2022

The World's Longest Yard Sale Returns This Weekend to Ohio for 35th Year

The annual event stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Alabama to Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati

By on Thu, Aug 4, 2022 at 8:10 am

This weekend will be a treasure hunter's paradise as the World's Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year.

The annual event, also known as the "127 Yard Sale," stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Gadsden, Alabama up to Addison, Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati.

From Aug. 4-7, more than 2,000 vendors will be set up along roadsides, in RV parks and campgrounds, in antique malls and in front yards to sell anything and everything along the route, which goes through Michigan, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio and Kentucky.

According to the 127 Yard Sale website, the event began in 1987 when a county executive in Jamestown, Tennessee "planned the event to encourage travelers to bypass interstate highways such as I-40 and I-75 in favor of scenic routes that would take them through rural communities and allow them to experience what the small towns and cities had to offer."

127yardsale.com has a list of major vendor stops, including Covered Bridge Antique Mall in Mount Healthy. But local neighborhoods are also hosting their own 127-centric yard sales.

And learn more about the World's Longest Yard Sale at 127yardsale.com.

