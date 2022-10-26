Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Thefts of Kias and Hyundais Around Cleveland, Already Bad This Summer, Only Escalating in Fall

Kia Boyz for all seasons

By on Wed, Oct 26, 2022 at 7:56 am

Kias and Hyundais have been stolen at increasing rates due to the "Kia Boyz" viral phenomenon. - Photo by Ryan Krull
Photo by Ryan Krull
Kias and Hyundais have been stolen at increasing rates due to the "Kia Boyz" viral phenomenon.

Anecdotal evidence from local police blotters and community watch pages hinting that a rash of Kia and Hyundai thefts around Cleveland is only getting worse this fall is backed up by data, according to officials.

Things have escalated since summer all around Cuyahoga County, Ryan Bokoch, a supervisor of the Crime Strategies Unit with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, told Scene.

He noted that Kias and Hyundais made between 2010 and 2021 now make up 50% of all vehicles stolen across the county, with the majority of those being Kias, and all driven by the viral "Kia Boyz" social media trend where kids have learned to steal cars using USB chargers.

From Westlake to Berea, Euclid to Parma, the models have been disappearing, and, in the case of failed attempts, left with broken windows and destroyed steering columns.

“It’s very concerning, because we don’t know how to tell people to combat it, it’s not as easy as taking the keys out of your car,” Police Captain Gerald Vogel of Westlake, one of the many cities now providing anti-theft devices to residents, told Fox 8 earlier this year.

“It’s at least one a day,” Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer told the station. “The numbers of theft reports on these vehicles are huge. This issue has increased in just the last two months. Prior to that, we didn’t have as much of an issue but we are seeing an explosion in thefts particularly of Kias and some Hyundais.”

Juveniles and young adults under the age of 22 have been the main perpetrators in these crimes, Bokoch told Scene. Often the car is simply taken for a joy ride and ditched, but incidents have also included police chases and crashes, and cars have also been used to commit other crimes.

Though hundreds of cases have been reported, Bokoch said only 34 people have been prosecuted for thefts of a Kia or Hyundai in the county this year.

Meanwhile, many local police departments have been in touch with the car manufacturers to acquire steerling wheel locks for citizens. More than 100 were provided in Westlake, for example.

Owners can also call Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542 or Hyundai customer service at 1-800-633-5151 to request a lock.

Additionally, “Hyundai has identified a Firstech / Compustar security kit that targets the method of entry thieves are using to access these vehicles.” a Hyundai spokesperson said

Those kits have been made available for purchase and installment at Hyundai dealerships across the country.

What else can owners do?

“The most important thing for people to remember is please lock up your cars, take your keys out, take your valuables out of cars. Specifically with the Hyundais and Kias, if you can put it in a garage for now, and if you do need to park outside, try using a device like this (CLUB) or others you can get over the internet,” Westlake Capt. Vogel said.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw During the Cavaliers' Home Opener Victory

Everything We Saw During the Cavaliers' Home Opener Victory
Photos From Illuminatease at Beachland Ballroom

Photos From Illuminatease at Beachland Ballroom
The Haserot Angel/Lake View Cemetery 12316 Euclid Ave. The Haserot Angel is impossibly creepy and has black tears eternally streaming down its face. How apt. Also it's a cemetery, so people cry there all the time. No one has to know you're crying over something completely unrelated to anyone buried there. Photo via Angel of Death Victorious/Wikimedia

The Best Places in Cleveland to Have Yourself an Ugly Cry
Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade

Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw During the Cavaliers' Home Opener Victory

Everything We Saw During the Cavaliers' Home Opener Victory
Photos From Illuminatease at Beachland Ballroom

Photos From Illuminatease at Beachland Ballroom
The Haserot Angel/Lake View Cemetery 12316 Euclid Ave. The Haserot Angel is impossibly creepy and has black tears eternally streaming down its face. How apt. Also it's a cemetery, so people cry there all the time. No one has to know you're crying over something completely unrelated to anyone buried there. Photo via Angel of Death Victorious/Wikimedia

The Best Places in Cleveland to Have Yourself an Ugly Cry
Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade

Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw During the Cavaliers' Home Opener Victory

Everything We Saw During the Cavaliers' Home Opener Victory
Photos From Illuminatease at Beachland Ballroom

Photos From Illuminatease at Beachland Ballroom
The Haserot Angel/Lake View Cemetery 12316 Euclid Ave. The Haserot Angel is impossibly creepy and has black tears eternally streaming down its face. How apt. Also it's a cemetery, so people cry there all the time. No one has to know you're crying over something completely unrelated to anyone buried there. Photo via Angel of Death Victorious/Wikimedia

The Best Places in Cleveland to Have Yourself an Ugly Cry
Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade

Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade

Trending

Ohio Solar Project Killed Due to Local Government Opposition

By David Dewitt, Ohio Capital Journal

Solar panels

Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman Plead Guilty in Cuyahoga County Election Robocall Case

By Vince Grzegorek

Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman Plead Guilty in Cuyahoga County Election Robocall Case

Ronayne Endorsed by Nearly 30 Cuyahoga County Mayors

By Sam Allard

Ronayne Endorsed by Nearly 30 Cuyahoga County Mayors

PD/Cle.com Hiring Sports Reporter to Exclusively Cover Pittsburgh Steelers and Michigan Wolverines

By Sam Allard

Digital edition (10/23/2022)

Also in News & Views

Ohio Solar Project Killed Due to Local Government Opposition

By David Dewitt, Ohio Capital Journal

Solar panels

Ohioans Cope with Rising Rents as Average Household Incomes Fall

By Jala Forest, Ohio News Connection

Tenants' unions provide space to air grievances and discuss ways to advocate for better conditions for renters.

Lake Erie Walleye Competitions This Fall Will Now Scan Fish With a Metal Detector

By Vince Grzegorek

Chase Cominsky (left) and Jacob Runyan (right) posing at the LEWT

Many of the Ohio Redistricting Commission Members Who Pushed Through Unconstitutional Maps Are Up for Reelection

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Gov. Mike DeWine speaks at a meeting of the Ohio Redistricting Commission.
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us