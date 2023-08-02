This Month's MIX at CMA Will Be a New Orleans-Style Bash

click to enlarge
Courtesy of the Cleveland Museum of Art
All galleries remain open for viewing during MIX.
The Cleveland Museum of Art will celebrate Louis Armstrong’s birthday with MIX: Bourbon Street Parade
on Friday, August 4. The New Orleans-inspired party will feature Creole-style food, drinks and performances from Mike Wade’s Nasty Nati Brass Band, a brass band that fuses jazz with funk and soul, and DJ Pillo.
“Music is a really great access point into the museum and we love to present performances in different atmospheres to engage with as many people as possible,” said director of performing arts Gabe Pollack.
Hosted on the first Friday of every month except in January, June and July, MIX is the museum’s themed cocktail party series open to those 21 and over.
“The atrium of the museum transforms into a club environment complete with live music, DJs, dancing, light displays and food that are all curated around the theme for the evening,” Pollack said. “All art galleries remain open so guests can move and groove throughout the entire museum and engage with the art in a fun atmosphere that is different from other evenings. It is a very fun event for people watching as many visitors dress up and look fabulous.”
In addition to access to the museum’s usual exhibits, guests can see “Splendid Land: Paintings from Royal Udaipur”, its latest special exhibition.
Tickets can be purchased online
and are less expensive than those purchased at the door. The event is free for museum members but tickets are required regardless.
“Every MIX since last October has sold out so we do encourage folks to arrive early to beat the rush,” said Pollack.
