Tim Ryan Reports Absolutely Massive Fundraising Haul

$9.1 million in second quarter smashes record for Ohio U.S. Senate candidates

By on Fri, Jul 8, 2022 at 10:24 am

PHOTO VIA U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Photo via U.S. House of Representatives
U.S. Senate Candidate Tim Ryan has reported an honestly staggering fundraising haul for the second quarter of 2022. Ryan, the Democrat in the race to succeed Rob Portman, raised $9.1 million during that stretch, nearly double the previous record for an Ohio Senate candidate.

The total sum was propped up by nearly 90,000 donors who gave to his campaign for the first time. The Ryan camp was keen to point out that 97% of these contributions were for $100 or less, a sign that he's receiving support from everyday folks, not just wealthy donors. That's a distinction, between him and his Republican opponent, JD Vance, that Ryan can be counted upon to continue exploiting.

“As Tim crushes fundraising records and polls show him overtaking serial fraud and San Francisco millionaire JD Vance, there should be no doubt who has the momentum in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race,” spokesperson Jordan Fuja lashed out in a statement. “While JD Vance relies on Big Tech Billionaires to prop up his campaign, we’re proud to have grassroots support from Ohioans in all 88 counties who know Tim is the only candidate who will fight for them in the Senate.”

Ryan's record-breaking haul may be explained, in part, by Ohioans' fears about Vance, the shape-shifting Trump endorsed Republican and puppet for billionaire Peter Thiel. It also undoubtedly has much to do with increasing support for Democratic candidates in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

But the big fundraising numbers will be read, at least in Ryan's own camp, as positive reinforcement for his campaign strategy, which has been to pursue what the Ohio Capital Journal this week called "the exhausted majority," a play for working -class voters who Ryan believes have been ostracized by both major parties.

"Instead of simply distancing himself from an unpopular Biden administration, Ryan appears to be going a step further, distancing himself from the party as well," the story by Nick Evans observed. "He’s aiming to establish himself in the minds of voters as a singular figure whose personal politics, or record, or brand supersede party designation." 

***
News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Cleveland Tall Ships Festival's Parade of Sail

Photos From the Cleveland Tall Ships Festival's Parade of Sail
Little Italy, day or night, remains one of the most stressful places to park in the city.

The 20 Worst Places to Park Your Car in Cleveland
Photos From FELOH's Crown Day Beauty Experience at Garden of Eden

Photos From FELOH's Crown Day Beauty Experience at Garden of Eden
Odell Beckham Jr. Sells His Cleveland Mansion, Originally Listed for $3.3 Million

Odell Beckham Jr. Sells His Cleveland Mansion, Originally Listed for $3.3 Million

An Indoor Park is Bedrock's Latest Desperate Attempt at Activating Barren Tower City Center

By Vince Grzegorek

Rendering by Groundswell Design Group

Timothy Loehmann Withdraws From Pennsylvania Police Job Day After News of Hiring Reported

By Vince Grzegorek

Loehmann being sworn in this week

Coalition of More Than 1,000 Ohio Doctors Releases Open Letter of Dissent Decrying Roe Reversal, Ohio's Heartbeat Bill Abortion Ban

By Vince Grzegorek

A nurse holds a sign in support of abortion access at a Planned Parenthood rally in Downtown Cincinnati on May 15, 2022.

Tamir Rice Killer Timothy Loehmann Hired as Police Officer in Small Pennsylvania Town

By Vince Grzegorek

Loehmann being sworn in this week

DeWine: No Comment on 'Heartbeat Bill' That Forced a 10-Year-Old Rape Victim to Travel to Indiana for Abortion

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Gov. Mike DeWine during the State of the State address, March 23, 2022, in the House Chamber at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio Lawmakers Introduce CROWN Act to End Discriminatory Policing of Hairstyles

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

The U.S. House passed the CROWN Act in March to prohibit the denial of employment or educational opportunities because of a person's hair texture or protective hairstyle.

Coalition of More Than 1,000 Ohio Doctors Releases Open Letter of Dissent Decrying Roe Reversal, Ohio's Heartbeat Bill Abortion Ban

By Vince Grzegorek

A nurse holds a sign in support of abortion access at a Planned Parenthood rally in Downtown Cincinnati on May 15, 2022.

Tuesday Is the Last Day to Register to Vote in Ohio's August 2022 Special Election

By Allison Babka

Tuesday Is the Last Day to Register to Vote in Ohio's August 2022 Special Election
