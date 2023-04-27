The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

Video: Ohio Minister Says Demonic Possession and Satanic Agendas Behind Opposition to Anti-Trans Bill

"The only thing that makes sense is demons are influencing people"

By on Thu, Apr 27, 2023 at 9:30 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Stuart Long testifying in support of House Bill 68, which would ban gender-affirming care for minors - The Ohio Channel
The Ohio Channel
Stuart Long testifying in support of House Bill 68, which would ban gender-affirming care for minors
Supporters of Ohio House Bill 68, which would  ban gender-affirming care for minors, had its second hearing before the House House Public Health Policy Committee this week.

Among the supporters was Stuart Long, a Columbus-area minister who came to say "what no one else would say" on the topic: Anyone opposed to the bill is possessed by demons who are propagating a satanic agenda.

Rep. Beth Liston (D), asked: Was he also calling "our Hindu, Muslim and Jewish members demons?"

To which Long said that should you not welcome Jesus Christ as your savior you are clearly opening yourself up to the demons of the underworld.

All manner of hate has been spewed in hearings for the anti-trans bill, but as Rep. Casey Weinstein (D) told the USA Today Network Ohio Bureau:  "As much as I’d like to laugh this off, this kind of deranged bullying is all too common these days at the Statehouse. I’m incredibly thankful that my colleague Rep. Liston stood up for the millions of non-Christian Ohioans targeted by these comments."

Long's comments in full are below.


Related
Sponsor (R) Rep. Gary Click

Ohio Bill That Would Ban Gender-Affirming Care for Minors Gets Contentious First Hearing: Sponsor Rep. Gary Click answered questions about the legislation that would ban care widely supported and endorsed by the medical community

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

One and Two-Star Reviews of the Cleveland Script Signs

By Vince Grzegorek

Somewhere, someone is upset with this

Cuyahoga County Council Considering Legislation to Stop Doing Business With Companies That Commit Wage Theft

By Maria Elena Scott

Cleveland City Council member Rebecca Maurer addressing Cuyahoga County Council.

Cleveland Conducting Second Study to Gauge Future of Burke Lakefront Airport

By Mark Oprea

Burke Lakefront Airport is the subject of yet another study aiming to determine its worth—as an airport or site for future development

Stop Littering, You Doofuses

By Maria Elena Scott

Come on, guys

Also in News & Views

Cleveland Ranks Among Nation’s Top Ten ‘Buggiest’ Cities, Says Report

By Scene Staff

Cleveland Ranks Among Nation’s Top Ten ‘Buggiest’ Cities, Says Report

Cleveland Conducting Second Study to Gauge Future of Burke Lakefront Airport

By Mark Oprea

Burke Lakefront Airport is the subject of yet another study aiming to determine its worth—as an airport or site for future development

Cuyahoga County Council Considering Legislation to Stop Doing Business With Companies That Commit Wage Theft

By Maria Elena Scott

Cleveland City Council member Rebecca Maurer addressing Cuyahoga County Council.

CMSD CEO Finalists Face Questions on Safety, Equity in Community Panel

By Maria Elena Scott

Dr. Warren Morgan meeting with CMSD parents and caregivers
More

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us