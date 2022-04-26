Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

Video: Tornado in Lorain County Rips Roof Off Industrial Building, Which Narrowly Misses Truck

By on Tue, Apr 26, 2022 at 8:55 am

click to enlarge COURTESY DEBI MASLYK
Courtesy Debi Maslyk

The National Weather Service confirmed that a small tornado touched down in Lorain County yesterday afternoon as a string of severe weather moved east through Northeast Ohio.

With winds of 80 mph, the EF0 tornado touched down at 2:19 p.m. and was on the ground for about a minute.

The twister damaged vehicles and structures, including ripping the roof off Buckeye Storage, video of which was captured by an employee of nearby Maslyk Landscaping & Everlawn and shared with WEWS.

Footage shows a white truck pulling up just as the tornado moves through, lifting the roof off the building, the debris narrowly missing the vehicle.


The aftermath of the damage can be seen below.

No injuries were reported.

click to enlarge Damage from the tornado that touched down yesterday in Lorain County - NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
National Weather Service
Damage from the tornado that touched down yesterday in Lorain County

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

More
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Hilariously Accurate Tweets About the Struggle of Dating In Cleveland

Hilariously Accurate Tweets About the Struggle of Dating In Cleveland
Everything We Saw at Dyngus Day 2022 at Gordon Green

Everything We Saw at Dyngus Day 2022 at Gordon Green
Outside of Derby Downs, 1957

Vintage Photos of Life in Akron From the 1910s to the 1980s
Photos From the Cavaliers' Play-In Game Against the Atlanta Hawks

Photos From the Cavaliers' Play-In Game Against the Atlanta Hawks

News & Views Slideshows

Hilariously Accurate Tweets About the Struggle of Dating In Cleveland

Hilariously Accurate Tweets About the Struggle of Dating In Cleveland
Everything We Saw at Dyngus Day 2022 at Gordon Green

Everything We Saw at Dyngus Day 2022 at Gordon Green
Outside of Derby Downs, 1957

Vintage Photos of Life in Akron From the 1910s to the 1980s
Photos From the Cavaliers' Play-In Game Against the Atlanta Hawks

Photos From the Cavaliers' Play-In Game Against the Atlanta Hawks

News & Views Slideshows

Hilariously Accurate Tweets About the Struggle of Dating In Cleveland

Hilariously Accurate Tweets About the Struggle of Dating In Cleveland
Everything We Saw at Dyngus Day 2022 at Gordon Green

Everything We Saw at Dyngus Day 2022 at Gordon Green
Outside of Derby Downs, 1957

Vintage Photos of Life in Akron From the 1910s to the 1980s
Photos From the Cavaliers' Play-In Game Against the Atlanta Hawks

Photos From the Cavaliers' Play-In Game Against the Atlanta Hawks

Trending

Bradford Pear Trees, aka Semen Trees, Now Blooming, Will Be Banned in Ohio Next Year

By Allison Babka

Semen tree season is upon us

Contempt of Court: We Need to Talk About Geauga County Judge Timothy Grendell

By Sam Allard

Contempt of Court: We Need to Talk About Geauga County Judge Timothy Grendell

Cleveland Selects New Recycling Processor, Will Restart Program in June After Two-Year Lapse

By Vince Grzegorek

Cleveland Selects New Recycling Processor, Will Restart Program in June After Two-Year Lapse

Cleveland to Reduce Fare Evasion Penalties, But Transit Activists Say Ordinance Doesn't Go Far Enough

By Sam Allard

Cleveland to Reduce Fare Evasion Penalties, But Transit Activists Say Ordinance Doesn't Go Far Enough

Also in News & Views

Cleveland Selects New Recycling Processor, Will Restart Program in June After Two-Year Lapse

By Vince Grzegorek

Cleveland Selects New Recycling Processor, Will Restart Program in June After Two-Year Lapse

Cleveland to Reduce Fare Evasion Penalties, But Transit Activists Say Ordinance Doesn't Go Far Enough

By Sam Allard

Cleveland to Reduce Fare Evasion Penalties, But Transit Activists Say Ordinance Doesn't Go Far Enough

Cleveland Clinic Takes Leap in "Fair Share Deficit" Rankings, From Worst to Fourth Worst Hospital in Nation

By Sam Allard

The Cleveland Clinic

Lakewood Seeking Applicants for City Council Seat Vacated by Outgoing President Dan O'Malley

By Sam Allard

Lakewood City Council, from L to R: Jason Shachner, John Litten, Sarah Kepple, Dan O’Malley, Tess Neff, Tristan Rader, Tom Bullock
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us