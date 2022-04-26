Video: Tornado in Lorain County Rips Roof Off Industrial Building, Which Narrowly Misses Truck

The National Weather Service confirmed that a small tornado touched down in Lorain County yesterday afternoon as a string of severe weather moved east through Northeast Ohio.
With winds of 80 mph, the EF0 tornado touched down at 2:19 p.m. and was on the ground for about a minute.
The twister damaged vehicles and structures, including ripping the roof off Buckeye Storage, video of which was captured by an employee of nearby Maslyk Landscaping & Everlawn and shared with WEWS
.
Footage shows a white truck pulling up just as the tornado moves through, lifting the roof off the building, the debris narrowly missing the vehicle.
The aftermath of the damage can be seen below.
No injuries were reported.
National Weather Service
Damage from the tornado that touched down yesterday in Lorain County