Watch Matt Gaetz Get Surprised at Strongsville GOP Christmas Party With Award for Allegedly Having Sex With Underage Girls

A Patriot affair

By on Mon, Dec 11, 2023 at 7:46 am

Watch Matt Gaetz Get Surprised at Strongsville GOP Christmas Party With Award for Allegedly Having Sex With Underage Girls
X/The Rooster
Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz was the special guest of honor at last Thursday's Strongsville GOP Christmas party, a confab of Northeast Ohio's most Trumpy Republicans that promised "to be filled with joy, laughter, and Christmas cheer." A flyer touted a cash bar and "exciting DJ" as the group celebrated "our savior." That being Jesus Christ, not Gaetz, though it's open to debate whether some attendees felt otherwise.

As The Rooster reported, via video from a live stream, Gaetz was presented with a surprise award: for his dedication to using Venmo to allegedly have sex with underage girls.


The Department of Justice earlier this year announced it would not bring charges against Gaetz in connection with a lengthy sex-trafficking investigation centering on his friend, Joel Greenberg, who pleaded guilty to multiple counts involving girls under the age of 18. Greenberg, in his plea, admitted he “introduced the minor to other adult men, who engaged in commercial sex acts."

The Daily Beast unearthed Venmo transactions between Gaetz and Greenberg, as well as Gaetz and a 17-year-old girl.

Gaetz has consistently denied any wrongdoing, and DOJ prosecutors cited credibility issues with two key witnesses in their decision to not pursue charges.

As the surprise attendee finished announcing the surprise award, Gaetz interjected and security escored the presenter from the stage and, presumably, the building.

News recaps of the event failed to mention the incident, instead focusing on Gaetz's thoughts on Ohio's political landscape.

“Ohio has become the beating red heart of the Midwest, and so I’m here to celebrate with some of the activists,” he said.

Some, but not all, it turns out. Merry Christmas to all.

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
