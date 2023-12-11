Watch Matt Gaetz Get Surprised at Strongsville GOP Christmas Party With Award for Allegedly Having Sex With Underage Girls

As The Rooster reported, via video from a live stream, Gaetz was presented with a surprise award: for his dedication to using Venmo to allegedly have sex with underage girls.
LMAO, a patriot infiltrated the Strongsville GOP event with @mattgaetz and presented him with an award for trying to sleep with underage girls. pic.twitter.com/rNDbsfY9Us— The Rooster (@rooster_ohio) December 8, 2023
The Department of Justice earlier this year announced it would not bring charges against Gaetz in connection with a lengthy sex-trafficking investigation centering on his friend, Joel Greenberg, who pleaded guilty to multiple counts involving girls under the age of 18. Greenberg, in his plea, admitted he “introduced the minor to other adult men, who engaged in commercial sex acts."
The Daily Beast unearthed Venmo transactions between Gaetz and Greenberg, as well as Gaetz and a 17-year-old girl.
Gaetz has consistently denied any wrongdoing, and DOJ prosecutors cited credibility issues with two key witnesses in their decision to not pursue charges.
As the surprise attendee finished announcing the surprise award, Gaetz interjected and security escored the presenter from the stage and, presumably, the building.
News recaps of the event failed to mention the incident, instead focusing on Gaetz's thoughts on Ohio's political landscape.
“Ohio has become the beating red heart of the Midwest, and so I’m here to celebrate with some of the activists,” he said.
Some, but not all, it turns out. Merry Christmas to all.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed