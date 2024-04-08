What Ohio Officials Want You to Know About Traffic, Safety and More on Eclipse Day

click to enlarge (Photo by Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal.) Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaking at the State Emergency Operations Center.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine joined several state agency chiefs Friday to discuss planning for today’s solar eclipse. State officials don’t know exactly how many people will be coming into the state or how many Ohioans will be out looking for a good viewing spot. They’ve gotten estimates ranging from 100,000 to half a million. But regardless of the specific number, they agree — it’s going to be a lot.

Their core message for eclipse watchers: make a plan and stay patient.

DeWine spoke from the State Emergency Operations Center, Ohio’s “nerve center” for responding to disasters, emergencies or major events.

“Monday’s total solar eclipse most definitely qualifies as a major event,” DeWine said. “The last time Ohio experienced a total solar eclipse was in 1806. Edward Tiffin was governor, the capital was in Chillicothe, and the state was only three years old.”

DeWine noted there are already more than 500 official events related to the eclipse in communities around the state, and more than 7 million Ohioans live along the path of totality.

“Our local communities have been working to prepare for this influx of visitors, but there’s no way around the fact that there will be incredibly heavy traffic and very large crowds,” DeWine explained. “Consequently, some government services will be, let’s say, stressed.”

The governor encouraged eclipse watchers to take their time before hitting the road once the show is over.

“One of the things that we have seen in other states, and we would expect, is that the most crowded situation will be immediately after the eclipse is over and then everyone wants to know and so that is where we expect to see the most traffic.”

Ohio Emergency Management Agency

Ohio EMA Executive Director Sima Merick explained the two biggest challenges they’re tracking now are weather and congestion. “And congestion can be both traffic and potentially large crowds.” The agency began planning for the eclipse in 2021 and they’ve spoken with colleagues in Kentucky and Tennessee, which saw a total eclipse in 2017.

“Motorists should be sure to frequently top off their gas tanks,” Merick said, emphasizing again “frequently top off your gas tanks, and fully charge their electric vehicles.”

In addition to patience, she suggested people pack paper maps, snacks, drinks, cash and a cell phone charger.

Ohio’s roads

Colonel Chuck Jones from the Ohio Highway patrol and Ohio Department of Transportation chief Jack Marchbanks went over what to expect on Ohio’s roads.

Jones warned drivers “to refrain from stopping on the side of the roadways and exit ramps to view the eclipse.”

“Not only is it illegal,” he said, “it’s extremely dangerous. Those actions also could prevent first responders and public safety vehicles from quickly responding to emergencies.”

Marchbanks explained ODOT is treating the eclipse like a “once-in-a-lifetime major weather event.” They’ll be suspending lane closures in work zones, so he encouraged drivers to use care when passing road workers. Like Jones, he warned drivers not to pull over to watch the eclipse, and added “do not wear your eclipse glasses while driving.”

Ohio’s Parks

Ohio Department of Natural Resources director Mary Mertz explained it’s all on hands on deck for her agency. The state has 23 parks and five wildlife areas in the eclipse’s path of totality, and ODNR is expecting big crowds. Mertz noted the agency has 300 officers. All of them will be working Monday. They’re bolstering that presence with dozens of Ohio Highway Patrol troopers, and they’ve hired 150 seasonal workers.

“We’re even drawing on our central office staff,” Mertz said. “So, I think our director of fiscal operations will be on duty at Delaware State Park. I think my chief legal counsel might be at Alum Creek. We are sending people all over the state because we want people there to have a great time.”

Mertz added they’ll be providing live updates on their website and Facebook pages in case parks reach capacity, gates need to be closed or there are any other emergencies.

Ohio’s national guard

Although the state is expecting an influx of travelers, DeWine said he wasn’t going to activate the Ohio National Guard. That said, Ohio Adjutant General John Harris is keeping his troops ready.

“I have great confidence that our partner agencies are prepared for just about every contingency,” he said, “and we’re hopeful that the National Guard will not be needed for this response. But to that end, it’s our responsibility to be prepared.”

In addition to having officers at the emergency operations center, the guard will be in contact with leaders in counties along the eclipse’s path so they can respond if necessary.