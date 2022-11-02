Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Who Thought Dressing Up Horses Like "Ghosts" for Halloween in Lake County Was a Good Idea?

"There was no intention to be insensitive," says Sheriff

By on Wed, Nov 2, 2022 at 1:21 pm

Lake County Sheriff's Department

The Sheriff's Department in Lake County has removed social media posts featuring images of the horses in its mounted unit dressed up as "ghosts" for Halloween. A number of residents promptly noted in the replies that the horses' costumes bore a striking resemblance to the cloaks worn by horses of the Ku Klux Klan.

When reached for comment by Scene, Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno said the costumes were "never meant to be insensitive," and that the horses were also bedecked in orange Halloween lights.

"When they were lit up at night you could see they were all about Halloween and intended to be ghost horses walking down the street with the trick-or-treaters," he said.

Leonbruno said that the reaction by the community in person (and on social media) was largely positive, but that a small percentage likened the costumes to the KKK.

"Since this was never our intention, we took down the posting so such misperceptions would not continue," he said.

Leonbruno said that horses dressing up as ghosts for Halloween was relatively common. He even invited Scene to scan the internet for images of such costumes available for sale. He stressed once again that the "ghost horses" were not meant to offend.

"There was no intention to be insensitive to people and their misperceptions of what the horses represented, and for this we apologize," he said.

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
The Inside Scoop on CMSD CEO Eric Gordon's Resignation

By Sam Allard

By Sam Allard

Eric Gordon in September announcing his impending resignation

Ohio Medical Board Investigating Cleveland Doctor Who Claims Covid Vaccines Make You Magnetized

By Allison Babka

By Allison Babka

Sherri Tenpenny

Discounting Guns, Abortion, Redistricting and HB6, Cleveland.com and Crain's Endorse Mike DeWine for Governor

By Sam Allard

By Sam Allard

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan Make Final Appeal to Voters From Fox News Townhall Stage

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

J.D. Vance answering questions on stage at a FOX townhall in Columbus.

J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan Make Final Appeal to Voters From Fox News Townhall Stage

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

J.D. Vance answering questions on stage at a FOX townhall in Columbus.

Ohio Medical Board Investigating Cleveland Doctor Who Claims Covid Vaccines Make You Magnetized

By Allison Babka

By Allison Babka

Sherri Tenpenny

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine Says He Accidently Clicked Like on a Paul Pelosi Conspiracy Tweet

By Vince Grzegorek

By Vince Grzegorek

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine Says He Accidently Clicked Like on a Paul Pelosi Conspiracy Tweet

Ohio Bar Condemns Ad Attacking Democratic State Supreme Court Nominees

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Bar Condemns Ad Attacking Democratic State Supreme Court Nominees
