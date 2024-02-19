With Rumors of SummerSlam Coming to Cleveland, WWE Gets $1.6 Million TV Production Tax Credit From Ohio

WWE was awarded $1.6 million in credits for an unspecified TV series, but with rumors continuing to build since last year that Cleveland would be the home for WWE's second-biggest pay-per-view event, it seems more than plausible that the credit is for SummerSlam.
If it does land in Cleveland, it's unclear whether Cleveland Browns Stadium or Progressive Field would play host.
The Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit Program hands out refundable credits of up to 30% of the wages of production cast and crew.
“Investing in these productions fuels the vibrant creativity that’s alive in Ohio’s communities and serves as a powerful catalyst for economic growth,” Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development, said in a statement. “These projects celebrate and showcase our diverse landscapes, generate jobs, stimulate local businesses, and create a lasting legacy for the arts in Ohio.”
Some $44 million in such credits were awarded last week. The full list below.
TV Series
- An Interesting Life Season 2, Southwest Ohio, $432,300
- WWE 2024, Ohio, $1,675,986
- Nightmare Transmission Season 2, Ashland/Columbus, $265,247.40
- Heartland Horror Chronicles Season 1, Crestline, $129,444
- Christmas on Main, Ashland, $148,842
- Kings of Vegas, Cleveland, $105,878.25
Feature Films
- Genesis, Cleveland/Cincinnati, $11,091,686.70
- Superthief, Northeast Ohio, $5,296,260.30
- Alarum, Cincinnati, $5,863,392.30
- Epiphany, Cincinnati, $6,052,988.40
- Stained Glass, Southwest Ohio, $3,026,255
- The Marshal, Southwest Ohio, $2,380,988.40
- Nutcracker’s Mustache, Dayton/Cincinnati, $2,008,106.70
- The Last of the Big-time Promoters, Southwest Ohio, $985,500
- Never Quit, The Todd Crandell Story, Toledo, $1,256,153.40
- Harbor Master, Northeast Ohio, $1,113,364.80
- Down to the Felt, Columbus, $385,853.70
- Oscar’s Options, Cincinnati, $823,269.60
- Slay, Columbus, $519,603.60
- The Forgotten Chord, Columbus, $115,651.50
- Heavenly Wickedness, Ashtabula, $110,625
- Cannonballer, Summit, $148,371
- Aimless, Columbus, $93,313.50
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed