Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

You Can Now Buy RTA Bus Passes on the Transit App

By on Mon, Jun 13, 2022 at 10:15 am

click to enlarge RTA mobile ticketing will now be hosted by EZfare on the Transit App. - MASABI
Masabi
RTA mobile ticketing will now be hosted by EZfare on the Transit App.

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) this weekend launched its mobile ticketing partnership with EZfare on the Transit App. Passengers who have been purchasing single ride, all-day and 7-day fares on the RTA CLE app can now do so via EZfare, which will become the system's official mobile ticketing provider and, on the Transit App, is integrated with other regional transit systems.


RTA is in fact the 14th transit agency in Ohio, Michigan and Kentucky to offer tickets via EZfare on the Transit App. Using a single app, riders can now purchase tickets in Cleveland, Lake County, Medina County, Stark County, Portage County, Sandusky, and elsewhere. The goal, says RTA, is ease and convenience for passengers.

“The reality of modern transit is that we need to create offerings which reflect our customers’ needs," said India Birdsong, RTA's General Manager and CEO, in a press release last month, when the partnership was announced. "Regional travel can quickly lose its allure when several tickets and passes across multiple agencies are involved. EZfare solves this, consolidating unnecessary extra steps into one ticket in the Transit app to travel across three states."

RTA will reportedly begin installing electronic validators on the HealthLine and on the rest of the system's bus and train fleets, allowing riders to scan tickets from their phones when boarding. Currently, at Tower City, only one turnstile in each direction is outfitted with a scanner for the RTA CLE app. And on buses, passengers must show their in-app purchase to the driver to board.

 
click to enlarge EZfare on the Transit App. - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
Sam Allard / Scene
EZfare on the Transit App.

Many regular riders already use the Transit App to help plan routes and to monitor the location of buses and trains in real time.  The app is available for free in the App Store. Once you've downloaded it, click on the EZfare "Buy Ticket" button at the bottom of the screen. From there, you'll have options to buy single trip, all day or 7-day passes. (Monthly passes will be available until the sixth of each month.) Single trip tickets expire after 180 days.

Advancements in mobile ticketing that make riding RTA easier come at an opportune time, as increasing numbers of Clevelanders are opting to use public transit, given the relaxation of Covid restrictions and the stratospheric rise in gasoline prices.

RTA reported that in April of this year, total system ridership was up 23% over April 2021.  Though rider totals have still not clawed back to pre-pandemic levels, there have been substantial increases in ridership across buses, trains and the HealthLine in each month of 2022 compared to last year.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags:

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland's "Game On" Benefit

Photos From the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland's "Game On" Benefit
Anhedonia Delight, @Anhedonia Delight Femme Fatale of Filth

22 Cleveland Drag Kings and Queens To Follow On Instagram
You will learn to love living in the Butthole of America

30 Commandments of Living in Cleveland
This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland's "Game On" Benefit

Photos From the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland's "Game On" Benefit
Anhedonia Delight, @Anhedonia Delight Femme Fatale of Filth

22 Cleveland Drag Kings and Queens To Follow On Instagram
You will learn to love living in the Butthole of America

30 Commandments of Living in Cleveland
This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland's "Game On" Benefit

Photos From the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland's "Game On" Benefit
Anhedonia Delight, @Anhedonia Delight Femme Fatale of Filth

22 Cleveland Drag Kings and Queens To Follow On Instagram
You will learn to love living in the Butthole of America

30 Commandments of Living in Cleveland
This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

Trending

Port of Cleveland Board Votes to Accept Preliminary Settlement Agreement With George Family Over Irishtown Bend Park Property

By Vince Grzegorek

Port of Cleveland Board Votes to Accept Preliminary Settlement Agreement With George Family Over Irishtown Bend Park Property

This Week's Forecast: Mayflies

By Scene Staff

This Week's Forecast: Mayflies

J.D. Vance, Porn Hunter, is Coming for Your Porn

By Sam Allard

J.D. Vance

"We Aren't the First, We Won't Be the Last": A Mother of a Transgender Child on Why Her Family is Leaving Ohio

By The Buckeye Flame

A 2018 rally in D.C.

Also in News & Views

Nasal Vaccines for COVID-19 Offer Hope and Face Hurdles

By Erin Garcia de Jesus, Science News

Researchers are developing coronavirus vaccines that will be sprayed up the nose. The hope is the vaccines will build immunity in one spot the coronavirus often invades — our nostrils.

"We Aren't the First, We Won't Be the Last": A Mother of a Transgender Child on Why Her Family is Leaving Ohio

By The Buckeye Flame

A 2018 rally in D.C.

She’s the Only Trans Female Playing Varsity Sports in Ohio; State Republicans Are Pushing Bills to Force Her Out

By Jake Zuckerman, Ohio Capital Journal

Ember, who asked that her last name not be shared, seen catching a softball. She’s Ohio’s only current trans female playing a varsity sport. House legislation would ban trans girls from playing interscholastic sports with females.

Fake Pills Influencing Ohio's Historic Overdose Rates

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

Imitation prescription pills often look real but can contain fatal doses of fentanyl.
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us