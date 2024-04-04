You Can Now Play Pickleball at Cleveland Public Hall

click to enlarge Scene Pickleball at Public Hall

Cleveland's venerable Public Hall, designed by Walker & Weeks as part of the city's Group Plan and built in 1922, has hosted the Beatles, Rock Hall Inductions, Republican National Conventions, boxing matches, bicycle racing and Cleveland State University basketball.Now, the century-old Renaissance-style building, with its colored frescos, stunning balconies and ornate architectural details from another era, has added another chapter to its colorful history: amateur pickleball.Every Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the city of Cleveland is hosting open play on six courts in what has to qualify as the most glamorous indoor venue for the sport.And while the city has so far advertised a $20/person fee to participate, officials this week told Scene (prior to a heated match against Axios Cleveland correspondent Sam Allard), that there's currently no charge as legislation will have to be passed by Cleveland City Council before any charges can be collected. It simply may remain free.Attendees are encouraged to bring their own paddles and balls, though some equipment is on-hand for loan for anyone showing up empty handed.Credit for the idea belongs to the city's Chief Operating Officer Bonnie Teeuwen, if you're wondering."Each week attendance has grown and participants have noted the fun and how they would share with their friends and co-workers," she told Scene. "So we anticipate further growth. We will evaluate if we charge a fee to play in the future. In addition, we will evaluate how we proceed when the weather is nicer. Possibilities maybe to move the courts to the malls."A note: Judging by the turnout this week, you'd also be encouraged to show up early. By 6 p.m. on Tuesday, almost all of the courts were filled, though participants happily shuffled in and out following games to make sure all in attendance got some court time.The Public Hall offering is just one prong in the city's embrace of the ever-growing sport: In early March, City Council approved $100,000 in economic development assistance to the Eurle Group as it turns an empty building at 12400 Crossburn into a pickleball facility with 10 courts. The city expects a summer opening.