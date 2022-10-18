Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

You've Got About a Week Left to Catch Peak Fall Foliage Colors in Cleveland

Get to leaf peepin' soon, folks

By on Tue, Oct 18, 2022 at 8:06 am

click to enlarge You've Got About a Week Left to Catch Peak Fall Foliage Colors in Cleveland
Photo by Makayla Brown

With the temperatures slowly dropping, spooky season is in full effect and autumn has officially arrived in Cleveland.

Aside from Halloween and pumpkins, the true sign that fall has descended in the area is often the beautiful changing colors of the leaves.

Yes, it’s currently leaf-peeping season, with the first through the third week of October being the peak times for the fall foliage color changes in Cleveland. The fall foliage map on the Smoky Mountains' tourism website shows that Northern Ohio will be past peak fall foliage season by the fourth week of October, so if you haven't taken that hike or drive through the parks to bask in the wondrous shades of the season by now, there are only a few days left to do so.

Because though the gorgeous red, yellow and orange colors are currently in full bloom, they will not last for long. Then, the leaves will die off and the barren branches will be left for the winter season and all its depressing cold and snow.

Here are some of our favorite spots to hit before the beautiful nature show ends.

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade

Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade
The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Sold for $260,000

The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Quickly Sold for $260,000
Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery
Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

