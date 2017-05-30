Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Steve Loomis Continues to Defend the Officers Who Killed Tamir Rice After Discipline Was Announced Today, Says "No Doubt" Loehmann Will Get His Job Back
click to enlarge
Cleveland police union president Steve Loomis gave a press conference this afternoon to address the discipline delved out to Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback in the Tamir Rice shooting, which was announced earlier today in a press conference by Frank Jackson, Chief Calvin Williams and others.
You can watch the video for yourself below but the short version: Loomis supports his officers, thinks they did nothing wrong, and bemoans that the city felt it needed to come up with some justification for firing Loehmann, thus digging back into his application process, despite the fact that a review committee didn't find any fault in his actions on the day he shot and killed Tamir Rice. It was politics, Loomis claimed, a political witch hunt, a byproduct of minister pressure and Frank Jackson's re-election campaign. "The vast majority of the public supports us on this," he said. "There is no doubt in my mind we're going to get Loehmann his job back." The union has filed appeals on behalf of both officers.
Loehmann was terminated for failing to disclose that Independence allowed him to resign rather than being fired after a particularly disastrous stint as an officer there
. Garmback received a 10-day suspension that beings tomorrow. Loomis said "we'll probably get a bunch of days back off Garmback's suspension" too.
Tags: Steve Loomis, Cleveland police, Tamir Rice, Image