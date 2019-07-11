Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Arts District

Update: Advance Tickets for the Cleveland Museum of Art's New Picasso Exhibit Will Go on Sale in April

Posted By on Tue, Jan 21, 2020 at 10:53 AM

Update: The highly anticipated new exhibit Picasso and Paper will be on view at the Cleveland Museum of Art from May 24 to August 23, and the museum has just announced the details regarding advance tickets. CMA members may reserve their tickets beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 20.

Members can see the exhibit before it opens during previews that take place on Friday, May 22, and Saturday, May 23. The general public may begin purchasing tickets at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22.

Tickets cost $20, or $15 for seniors and groups. Tickets are $10 for college students with ID, children ages 6 to 17 and member guests. Children 5 and under and CMA members are free (but tickets are required).



The museum recommends purchasing or reserving tickets online by visiting cma.org/exhibitions. Tickets can also be purchased or reserved by phone at 216-421-7350 or at the museum’s ticket center. The folks at the museum tell us that advance sales are highly recommended.

Original Post 7/11/2019: Earlier today, the Cleveland Museum of Art announced that its next major exhibit will feature the work of Pablo Picasso. The artist’s “prolonged engagement with paper” is the subject of the forthcoming exhibition Picasso and Paper, organized by the Cleveland Museum of Art and the Royal Academy of Arts, London, in collaboration with the Musée national Picasso, Paris.

It’ll be on view from May 24 to August 23, 2020, in the Kelvin and Eleanor Smith Foundation Exhibition Hall and Gallery.


Showcasing more than 300 works spanning the artist’s entire career, the exhibition highlights Picasso’s “deep appreciation of the physical world and his desire to manipulate diverse materials.” The exhibit will feature assembled collages of cut-and-pasted papers, sculptures from pieces of torn and burnt paper, documentary photographs and manipulated photographs on paper, and an array of printmaking techniques on paper supports.

Highlights include a large collage of cut-and-pasted papers; Cubist papiers collés; artist’s sketchbooks, including studies for Les Demoiselles d’Avignon; constructed paper guitars from the Cubist and Surrealist periods; and an array of works related to major paintings and sculptural projects.

The exhibition is organized chronologically in 10 sections that'll be displayed in context with a limited number of related paintings and sculptures. A scholarly publication will accompany the exhibition.

