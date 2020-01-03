Cleveland Police Seeking Serial Public Masturbator on Near West Side

click to enlarge Cleveland Police

Cleveland police are seeking tips and information on the identity of a man who has been captured on video exposing himself and masturbating outside of homes on the near west side, all while apparently wearing the same, distinctive jacket.The incidents, which so far have occurred on Columbus Ave., on West 58th, and on Father Caruso Dr., are likely not the only instances, but the only ones so far confirmed by photos and video.Anyone with information should contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.