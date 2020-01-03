Vodka Vodka early bird tickets are on sale now for a very limited time!

Friday, January 3, 2020

Arts District

Lee Sechrist's Cleveland Hangover Photos are Headed to the Museum of Hangovers in Croatia

Posted By on Fri, Jan 3, 2020 at 2:15 PM

  • Photo provided by Lee Sechrist
Cleveland-area photographer Lee Sechrist has documented the pain and agony of people's hangovers for the past three years, taking up-close-and-personal face shots the morning after. Now those photos are getting a new audience with an installation at the Museum of Hangovers in Croatia.

The artist announced the collaboration with the museum earlier today on Instagram:


Back in 2017, Sechrist told Scene that while people all around the world experience hangovers he thinks there is something "special" about those in Cleveland.



“I think people in Cleveland spend more time hungover than actually drinking," he said. "There’s a brewery popping up on every corner and they usually have beers with over 7 percent alcohol. Cleveland’s definitely a hard drinking city.”

Now people visiting the Museum of Hangovers, which only opened last month and has since garnered worldwide attention, can be the judge of how Cleveland hangovers stack up.

Photos from Sechrist's hangover sessions, called Overserved: The Hangover Files, can be viewed online at avalancherun.com.

For anyone interested in heading to Europe for the exhibit and more, tickets start are 4 Euros for adults (check the exchange rate here).

