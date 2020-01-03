Lee Sechrist's Cleveland Hangover Photos are Headed to the Museum of Hangovers in Croatia

View this post on Instagram

Finally, A museum worthy of my Hangover Photos. I'm really stoked to share that the Museum of Hangovers in Zagreb, Croatia will be displaying some of the hungover faces that have brought us pain and joy. Go give them a follow, and if you're in their neighborhood, check it out.. #thehangoverfiles #overserved #hangoverheadshots #Repost @hangoversmuseum with @get_repost ・・・ Something new waits for you at the Museum of Hangovers. This is just a sneak peek of @leesechrist amazing hangover files that include portraits of ~the morning after~. #hangoversmuseum #hangoverfiles #morningafter