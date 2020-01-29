Dona Brady Names Attorney Brian Mooney as Council Replacement in Ward 11

click to enlarge
In a letter to her Ward 11 constituents, councilwoman Dona Brady officially announced that she'd be stepping down and said that she was appointing attorney Brian Mooney as her replacement. Mooney is a resident of the ward and serves as safety coordinator for Westown Development Corporation, the CDC that serves Ward 11.
Brady had announced at Monday evening's council meeting that she intended to resign at the end of January. She has been a councilwoman since 1999.
In the letter to residents, Brady said she struggled with the decision, but that she felt it was time to move on to pursue "some of [her] other interests." She said she would remain a resident of Ward 11 and planned to be active in civic affairs. During remarks Monday, she vowed to help her council colleagues fight two council reduction initiatives
, spearheaded by Tony George, that will appear on the March ballot.
Brian Mooney will undoubtedly be unanimously approved as Brady's replacement and will serve for the remainder of Brady's term. Residents of Ward 11 will next get to decide who represents them in 2021. Brady's selection of a male heir means that city council will now have only two female representatives (Ward 5's Phyllis Cleveland and Ward 14's Jasmin Santana) on the 17-member body.
Mooney served as an assistant in the offices of the Ohio attorney general and the Mayor of Lakewood. From 1996-2006, according to his LinkedIn page, he worked as an assistant prosecutor in the county prosecutor's office.
click to enlarge
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
-
Courtesy of Scott Heisel (Twitter: @scottheisel)
-
Dona Brady's letter to Ward 11 residents.