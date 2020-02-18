United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Scene & Heard

Statewide Conservative Anti-Death Penalty Group Will Work to Abolish Capital Punishment in Ohio

Posted By on Tue, Feb 18, 2020 at 1:58 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA THINKSTOCK
  • Photo via Thinkstock

A new Ohio network called Ohio Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty today announced at a press conference that it will work to get the state to abolish the death penalty.

As far as politicians go, members of the group mostly include former lawmakers.

Ohio hasn't executed a death row inmate since July 2018, and Gov. Mike DeWine has postponed five executions since then as manufacturers have refused to sell the state drugs for its lethal injection cocktail.



Previous bills to end the death penalty have been introduced only by Democrats, and those bills have gained no traction.

The current, unofficial moratorium has seen Republicans at the statehouse voice tepid support toward putting Ohio's capital punishment to an end, though they've cautioned nothing is likely to be done this year.

“We don’t know that there is an option right now,” Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder told media outlets in December. “We may have a law in place that allows for a death penalty that we can’t carry out. And the question is: Are the costs that are associated with that and retrials and all these things, at the end of the day, is it worth that?"

DeWine himself remains noncommittal.

"The waste of taxpayer dollars is one reason why conservative Republican lawmakers in Ohio and across the country are reevaluating the death penalty," Hannah Cox, National Manager of Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty, said in a press release. “They not only believe in limited government, they also value life."

Limited government is but one of the reasons for their opposition. Executions are expensive and problematic - according to the Death Penalty Information Center, 166 Death Row inmates have been exonerated since 1973.

Twenty-one states have abolished the death penalty. The Ohio conservative group joins 13 others around the country working to overturn it in remaining states.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Dan Gilbert Gives First Interview Since Stroke, Says Recovery is Slow But He's Getting Back to Work Read More

  2. The Pierogi Cart From ‘The Bachelor’ to Make Its Cleveland Debut at Brite Winter Read More

  3. Foo Fighters to Bring Their Van Tour to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in May Read More

  4. CMSD's Joseph Gallagher Middle-School Chess Team Still Making History Read More

  5. Jonathon Sawyer No Longer Listed as Executive Chef on Sawyer's, SeeSaw Websites; Owners Say Situation Being Assessed Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation