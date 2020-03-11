United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cleveland St. Patrick's Day Parade Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns

Posted By on Wed, Mar 11, 2020 at 11:20 AM

PHOTO BY EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Photo by Emanuel Wallace

Cleveland will join Boston and other cities in canceling its St. Patrick's Day parade next week over coronavirus concerns.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine yesterday said the state had recommended such parades and large gatherings not go on.

In a press release this morning, the parade's executive director Linda Carney said: “It is my sad duty to inform you that after talking with officials from City Hall this morning, we have decided to cancel the 2020 Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day Parade due to fears about public safety in the wake of the developing Coronovirus situation. We thank you for your interest in our beloved Parade. We hope that you will be able to join us in 2021!” 

