Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cleveland International Film Festival to Launch 'CIFF Streams' To Watch Selected Festival Films From Home in April

Posted By on Wed, Mar 25, 2020 at 12:02 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CIFF
  • Photo via CIFF

Add the Cleveland International Film Festival (CIFF) to those organizations that are coming up with new and creative ideas to still get their product out during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning some time in April, CIFF, which was scheduled to begin their 44th annual fest today, will debut CIFF Streams. What's that mean?

For subscribers, many of the feature and short films that were going to be shown at this year's Festival will be available to watch directly from home.



More information regarding pricing, films and a launch date for their streaming service will be available soon.

In addition, their Festival trailer, which always debuts on opening night, was also released. The short film (below) was created by Fusion Film works and features the song Miles To Go from local musicians Astronymer and Jul Big Green.


For now, fans can purchase merchandise, see where past films are streaming, and listen to their podcast CIFF Speaks on all podcast platforms.

The Festival is also asking for donations via their Challenge Match program which features prizes for donations at every level. “Regardless of the amount, we promise your support will make a vast difference in creating the Festival’s road forward,” they said in a statement.

Tags: , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Condado Tacos Offering $10 'Bud Boxes' for Carry-Out or Delivery Read More

  2. Ohio Spring Breaker Who Boasted "If I Get Corona, I Get Corona" Apologizes Read More

  3. Texas Politician Suggests Grandma and Grandpa Should Be Willing to Die to Protect Wall Street Read More

  4. Ohio to Implement Shelter in Place (STAY HOME) Order, Strictest Measure Yet to Combat COVID-19 Read More

  5. Cuyahoga County Collecting Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Donations in Newburgh Heights Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation