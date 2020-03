Cleveland International Film Festival to Launch 'CIFF Streams' To Watch Selected Festival Films From Home in April

Add the Cleveland International Film Festival (CIFF) to those organizations that are coming up with new and creative ideas to still get their product out during the global COVID-19 pandemic.Beginning some time in April, CIFF, which was scheduled to begin their 44th annual fest today, will debut CIFF Streams. What's that mean?For subscribers, many of the feature and short films that were going to be shown at this year's Festival will be available to watch directly from home.More information regarding pricing, films and a launch date for their streaming service will be available soon.In addition, their Festival trailer, which always debuts on opening night, was also released. The short film (below) was created by Fusion Film works and features the song Miles To Go from local musicians Astronymer and Jul Big Green.For now, fans can purchase merchandise , see where past films are streaming , and listen to their podcast CIFF Speaks on all podcast platforms.The Festival is also asking for donations via their Challenge Match program which features prizes for donations at every level. “Regardless of the amount, we promise your support will make a vast difference in creating the Festival’s road forward,” they said in a statement.

