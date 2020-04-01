Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Scene & Heard

Mahoning County Leads Ohio in Total COVID-19 Deaths and Per-Capita Cases

Posted By on Wed, Apr 1, 2020 at 4:35 PM

click to enlarge Mahoning County (in green box), leads Ohio in total deaths and cases and hospitalizations per capita. - MAPBOX / NYTIMES
  • Mapbox / nytimes
  • Mahoning County (in green box), leads Ohio in total deaths and cases and hospitalizations per capita.

With one additional COVID-19 death in the past 24 hours, Mahoning County now has a total of 10, the most among Ohio's 88 counties.

Mahoning County is home to Youngstown and Boardman. With a steady rise in reported cases since the weekend, Mahoning now also leads the state in cases and hospitalizations per capita, with 76.6 and 34.2 per 100,000 residents, respectively. 

Mahoning Matters, the digital newsroom that launched last year after the closure of the Youngstown Vindicator, reported that officials there were worried residents may not be taking social distancing measures seriously enough. The local sheriff posted a video message on his Facebook page urging county residents to abide by the state’s stay-home order.



Cleveland.com data guru Rich Exner also spoke with Mahoning County's public health spokeswoman, who said the cases were not concentrated in any specific area or facility — a nursing home, for example — and attributed the rise to community spread.

Dr. Amy Acton, Wednesday, reported that Ohio now had 2,547 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 679 hospitalizations and 65 deaths. Cuyahoga County has tallied nine total deaths, the second-most behind Mahoning. And with the densest concentration of testing located in Northeast Ohio — at the Cleveland Clinic, UH and MetroHealth — Cuyahoga County also leads the state in total cases and hospitalizations by a wide margin

But only Miami County, just north of Dayton, has recorded more deaths per capita than Mahoning. Its 6 total deaths, (5.7 per 100,000 residents, compared to Mahoning's 4.3), were concentrated at an elder care facility

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Fearful Cleveland Clinic Nurse On Hospital's PPE Policies: "The Clinic Should Be Creating the Standard of Care, Not Lowering It" Read More

  2. Heinen's Pepper Pike Store Reopened After Deep Cleaning Following Employee's Positive COVID-19 Test Read More

  3. First Positive COVID-19 Test at an Ohio Prison is Worse Than it Seems Read More

  4. Lawyers Discovered Long-Hidden Evidence at the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office. Now, a Death Row Inmate May Get Another Shot at Justice Read More

  5. As a Record Number of Ohio Unemployment Applicants Express Frustration, State Officials Say They're Working on Solutions Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation