Look Up at the 'Super Pink Moon' Tonight, Cleveland

Despite everything going on at the moment, nature plans to make the world a little brighter this evening.The biggest and brightest supermoon of the year will happen tonight, says NASA.The “Super Pink Moon,” which occurs when there’s a full moon and the Earth is closer to the moon than usual, should be at its peak illumination tonight at 10:35 p.m EDT. Assuming we get some moderately clear skies after last night's storms, it should be a nice little viewing opportunity.The moon won’t actually look pink, by the way. That name comes from the herb “moss pink,” also known as creeping phlox, moss phlox or mountain phlox, which one of the earliest widespread flowers of spring in the Eastern United States, according to the The Old Farmer's Almanac.The Pink Moon has also traditionally been called the Grass Moon, Fish Moon, Egg Moon, Sprouting Grass Moon, Paschal Moon, Hanuman Jayanti or Bak Poya. It's also the known as the Pesach or Passover Moon, as Passover begins at sundown on Wednesday, April 8, in 2020.The next supermoon, and the last of 2020, will happen May 7.To celebrate, let's all listen to a little Nick Drake, shall we?

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.