Yeah, Those Weren't UFOs Over Cleveland Last Weekend, But It'd Be Cool If They Were

When a Reddit post takes you to the Drudge Report and Drudge takes you to Sputnik News , you know you're on solid ground.Which is how we found firm footing and took in the view of a recent Cleveland night sky with a gentleman who proclaimed, "What the fuck is that though? Ain't nobody seeing this shit?""A peculiar sight was recently spotted and filmed in the sky above at least two major population centers in the United States, leading some social media users to wonder whether they witnessed a whole swarm of UFOs cruising through the night," Sputnik mused.The explanation is far simpler, as usual: The lights were satellites that are part of SpaceX, which provides broadband internet service, and were catching reflections visible here on the ground.Or, of course, they were UFOs and aliens, like coyotes and other wild animals, are coming out in droves to explore earth and marvel at all the humans sequestered inside their homes during the pandemic.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.