Friday, April 10, 2020

Scene & Heard

Yeah, Those Weren't UFOs Over Cleveland Last Weekend, But It'd Be Cool If They Were

Posted By on Fri, Apr 10, 2020 at 12:21 PM

When a Reddit post takes you to the Drudge Report and Drudge takes you to Sputnik News, you know you're on solid ground.

Which is how we found firm footing and took in the view of a recent Cleveland night sky with a gentleman who proclaimed, "What the fuck is that though? Ain't nobody seeing this shit?"


"A peculiar sight was recently spotted and filmed in the sky above at least two major population centers in the United States, leading some social media users to wonder whether they witnessed a whole swarm of UFOs cruising through the night," Sputnik mused.

The explanation is far simpler, as usual: The lights were satellites that are part of SpaceX, which provides broadband internet service, and were catching reflections visible here on the ground.



Or, of course, they were UFOs and aliens, like coyotes and other wild animals, are coming out in droves to explore earth and marvel at all the humans sequestered inside their homes during the pandemic.

Add a comment

