Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Scene & Heard

Ohio Ranks in Top 10 States for Speed of Coronavirus Response

Posted By on Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 5:02 PM

click to enlarge OHIO GOV. DEWINE FB
  • Ohio Gov. DeWIne FB
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton (and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted) have placed the state within the top 10 in the nation in terms of quickest government reaction times to the coronavirus crisis, according to the financial site Finder.

Finder's report ranks how all 50 state governments responded using metrics including the date of their first confirmed COVID-19 case, when they declared a state of emergency and when they issued stay-at-home orders. Top-ranked West Virginia, for example, shuttered schools four days before the state confirmed its first case, while Nebraska, which came in 50th, has yet to close non-essential businesses.

Ohio ranked No. 8 (Kentucky came in at lucky No. 13). We had our first confirmed case on March 9, declared a state of emergency the same day, closed restaurants and bars on March 15, closed schools March 16, closed non-essential businesses March 23 and issued a stay-at-home order March 23.

That's not to say this response has been applauded by everyone.

There has been obvious financial fallout in Ohio and across the country from business closures as a result of COVID-19, with record numbers seeking unemployment benefits. And protestors have taken to the statehouse demanding DeWine, a Republican, reopen the economy.
The state's plan is to gradually start reopening Ohio on May 1, the day the stay-at-home order expires.



During a press conference announcing the process, DeWine said, "We must get this right because the stakes are very high. If we don't do it right, the consequences are horrendous."

He said that while COVID-19 is out there, there is no plan that will prevent people from getting it until there is a vaccine. And until there is a vaccine, both he and Dr. Acton said people need to be wearing masks in public, washing their hands, social distancing, sanitizing and practicing other recommended means for avoiding infection.

As of today, Ohio is reporting 13,609 confirmed cases, 2,882 hospitalizations, 880 ICU admissions and 610 deaths.

Tags: , , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. After Backlash, Ticketmaster Says It Will Now Offer Refunds for Postponed Events, but There May be a Catch Read More

  2. You Can Buy Facemasks From These Local Cleveland Companies Read More

  3. Cuyahoga County Public Library to Layoff or Furlough More Than 300 Read More

  4. Why Did Michigan Get Hit By the Coronavirus Harder Than Ohio? Read More

  5. Mass Testing at Ohio Prison Shows Many People With Coronavirus Show No Symptoms Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation