Columbus Named as COVID-19 'Location to Watch' in Unreleased White House Report

click to enlarge PHOTO: SKIENGINEER // CC BY-SA 4.0

"The data in a May 7 coronavirus task force report are at odds with President Donald Trump's declaration Monday that 'all throughout the country, the numbers are coming down rapidly.'



The 10 top areas recorded surges of 72.4 percent or greater over a seven-day period compared to the previous week, according to a set of tables produced for the task force by its data and analytics unit. They include Nashville, Tennessee; Des Moines, Iowa; Amarillo, Texas; and — atop the list, with a 650 percent increase — Central City, Kentucky.



On a separate list of 'locations to watch,' which didn't meet the precise criteria for the first set: Charlotte, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska; Minneapolis; Montgomery, Alabama; Columbus, Ohio; and Phoenix."

According to an unreleased White House report obtained by NBC News , Columbus, Ohio is listed as a "location to watch" in regards to a possible spike of COVID-19 infections.NBC News says:The data on the White House graphic says Franklin County, where Columbus is located, saw 1,021 new cases in the past week, or a 65 percent increase.According to numbers from Columbus Public Health, there are 4,013 confirmed cases of COVID-19 county-wide and 3,831 probable cases, as of May 11. Ohio overall has 24,777 confirmed and suspected cases.The CDC is reporting 1,324,488 cases in the U.S. as of May 11 and 79,756 deaths. Those numbers increased by 23,792 new cases and 985 new deaths from data on May 10.And as Ohio continues to loosen its restrictions this week — retail shops may reopen for business today and salons and barbershops, as well as outdoor dining, may resume on May 15 — Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton continue to remind citizens to observe social distancing and other COVID-19 safety practices.