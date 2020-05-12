Columbus Named as COVID-19 'Location to Watch' in Unreleased White House Report

"The data in a May 7 coronavirus task force report are at odds with President Donald Trump's declaration Monday that 'all throughout the country, the numbers are coming down rapidly.'
The 10 top areas recorded surges of 72.4 percent or greater over a seven-day period compared to the previous week, according to a set of tables produced for the task force by its data and analytics unit. They include Nashville, Tennessee; Des Moines, Iowa; Amarillo, Texas; and — atop the list, with a 650 percent increase — Central City, Kentucky.
On a separate list of 'locations to watch,' which didn't meet the precise criteria for the first set: Charlotte, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska; Minneapolis; Montgomery, Alabama; Columbus, Ohio; and Phoenix."
