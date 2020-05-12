Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Scene & Heard

Columbus Named as COVID-19 'Location to Watch' in Unreleased White House Report

Posted By on Tue, May 12, 2020 at 11:26 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO: SKIENGINEER // CC BY-SA 4.0
  • PHOTO: SKIENGINEER // CC BY-SA 4.0
According to an unreleased White House report obtained by NBC News, Columbus, Ohio is listed as a "location to watch" in regards to a possible spike of COVID-19 infections.

NBC News says:



"The data in a May 7 coronavirus task force report are at odds with President Donald Trump's declaration Monday that 'all throughout the country, the numbers are coming down rapidly.'

The 10 top areas recorded surges of 72.4 percent or greater over a seven-day period compared to the previous week, according to a set of tables produced for the task force by its data and analytics unit. They include Nashville, Tennessee; Des Moines, Iowa; Amarillo, Texas; and — atop the list, with a 650 percent increase — Central City, Kentucky.

On a separate list of 'locations to watch,' which didn't meet the precise criteria for the first set: Charlotte, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska; Minneapolis; Montgomery, Alabama; Columbus, Ohio; and Phoenix."

The data on the White House graphic says Franklin County, where Columbus is located, saw 1,021 new cases in the past week, or a 65 percent increase.

According to numbers from Columbus Public Health, there are 4,013 confirmed cases of COVID-19 county-wide and 3,831 probable cases, as of May 11. Ohio overall has 24,777 confirmed and suspected cases.

The CDC is reporting 1,324,488 cases in the U.S. as of May 11 and 79,756 deaths. Those numbers increased by 23,792 new cases and 985 new deaths from data on May 10.

And as Ohio continues to loosen its restrictions this week — retail shops may reopen for business today and salons and barbershops, as well as outdoor dining, may resume on May 15 — Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton continue to remind citizens to observe social distancing and other COVID-19 safety practices.

Tags: , , , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Best CBD Oils 2020 - Top Products Reviewed Read More

  2. Arrest Made in 1987 Cold Case Murder of Barbara Blatnik Thanks to Genetic Genealogy Read More

  3. Food Strike Begins at Ohio's Marion Correctional Institution, One of the Country's Worst Sources of COVID-19 Cases Read More

  4. Distill Table in Lakewood Announces Plans to Permanently Close Read More

  5. Survey: Ohioans More Concerned About Potential Health Threat Posed by Other Restaurant Diners Than by Staff Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation