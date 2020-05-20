Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

C-Notes

Update: Barenaked Ladies Postpone Their Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Show to 2021

Posted By on Wed, May 20, 2020 at 1:45 PM

click to enlarge EDWARD POND
  • Edward Pond
Update: Barenaked Ladies originally intended to bring their annual Last Summer on Earth Tour to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in July. They've just announced that the entire tour has been postponed until 2021.

The 2021 jaunt still includes a Cleveland stop; however, and BNL will perform on July 3 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.



"We were really hoping we'd be able to pull it off this summer, but for the safety of our fans, all the venue staff, bands and crew, we need to listen to best advice and postpone until next summer," says singer-guitarist Ed Robertson in a statement. "We'll be back with the same lineup in almost all the same venues in 2021. We hope to see each and every one of you then. Be safe. Continue to Rock and don't forget to Roll."

Tickets purchased for 2020 shows will remain valid for 2021. In addition, an exclusive #SelfieCamJam along with a message from the band will be sent to ticket buyers via their ticket provider.

Original Post 1/17/2021: Barenaked Ladies will once again bring their annual Last Summer on Earth tour to town this summer. The group performs on July 3 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket will join BNL for the gig.

"We're looking forward to getting back out on the Last Summer on Earth tour," singer-guitarist Ed Robertson says in a press release announcing the dates. "Having Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket out with us is going to be a blast. That's a LOT of hits per night!"

The group will also release new music in May.

This will be the sixth edition of the tour that the group founded in 2012, the year that the Mayan calendar predicted would be the last.

"We know the Mayan Calendar was wrong about the end of the world," adds Ed Robertson, "but could they have been THAT wrong?! C'mon out and rock with us like it's your Last Summer On Earth!"

The band also just launched Barenaked Bytes, the official Barenaked Ladies app. The app will have news, information, and merch, and fans who download the app will have first access to tickets and VIP packages starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Each ticket purchased will include a digital download of the forthcoming album. VIP packages and album digital downloads may not be available in all venues.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.

Website powered by Foundation