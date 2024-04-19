Cleveland's Kramies Releases New Single from Forthcoming EP

An EP is due out this summer

By on Fri, Apr 19, 2024 at 8:32 am

Share on Nextdoor
Kramies. - Courtesy of Kramies
Courtesy of Kramies
Kramies.
Just released today, “Social Light,” the new single from the forthcoming EP by locally based singer-songwriter Kramies, represents his first bit of new music since his 2022 album, Kramies, which featured contributions from members of the Black Keys, Band of Horses and Grandaddy. For the forthcoming EP, Kramies worked with Grammy-winning producer Mario J. McNulty (David Bowie, Prince, Willow Smith).

“'Social Light' has all of the hallmarks that position his singular sound in a realm of its own," reads a press release. "With a cauldron of swirling melodies, yearning harmonies and intoxicating melancholia, Kramies puts his soul into a song that is both as dark and enigmatic as the dead of night yet as spacious and beautiful as a new day.”

With a career spanning almost fifteen years and a long string of releases that have earned him extraordinary accolades, Kramies has a knack for "eerie and ethereal songwriting" that has caught the attention of NME, Clash, NPR and the BBC.

His 2022 self-titled LP made it onto several Album of the Year lists.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
Scroll to read more Local Music articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Alvvays Shows Off Dream Pop Power at Agora Show in Cleveland

By Eric Heisig

Alvvays in Cleveland 4/18/24

Livewire: 12 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

By Jeff Niesel

Alvvays

Livewire: 19 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland in April

By Jeff Niesel

Suzanne Vega comes to the Kent Stage. See: Saturday, April 13.

Fayrewether To Play 50th Anniversary Show at House of Blues

By Jeff Niesel

Fayrewether.

Alvvays Shows Off Dream Pop Power at Agora Show in Cleveland

By Eric Heisig

Alvvays in Cleveland 4/18/24

Livewire: 12 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

By Jeff Niesel

Alvvays

Alex Cuba Relishes Tiny Desk Appearance and First Grammy Win

By Jeff Niesel

Alex Cuba.

Livewire: 19 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland in April

By Jeff Niesel

Suzanne Vega comes to the Kent Stage. See: Saturday, April 13.
More

April 10, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us