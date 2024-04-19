Cleveland's Kramies Releases New Single from Forthcoming EP

Courtesy of Kramies Kramies.

Just released today, “Social Light,” the new single from the forthcoming EP by locally based singer-songwriter Kramies, represents his first bit of new music since his 2022 album,, which featured contributions from members of the Black Keys, Band of Horses and Grandaddy. For the forthcoming EP, Kramies worked with Grammy-winning producer Mario J. McNulty (David Bowie, Prince, Willow Smith).“'Social Light' has all of the hallmarks that position his singular sound in a realm of its own," reads a press release. "With a cauldron of swirling melodies, yearning harmonies and intoxicating melancholia, Kramies puts his soul into a song that is both as dark and enigmatic as the dead of night yet as spacious and beautiful as a new day.”With a career spanning almost fifteen years and a long string of releases that have earned him extraordinary accolades, Kramies has a knack for "eerie and ethereal songwriting" that has caught the attention of, Clash, NPR and the BBC.His 2022 self-titled LP made it onto several Album of the Year lists.