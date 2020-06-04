Former Ohio City Galley Eatery Rice Shop Opens Today in Former Lox, Stock and Brisket Space in University Heights

click to enlarge The Rice Shop

Chef Anthony Zappola will open the Rice Shop (13892 Cedar Rd., 216-785-9490) today in the former home of Lox, Stock and Brisket in University Heights. The Asian-fusion concept began life in Las Vegas, where the chef lived and worked, and was revived at the Ohio City Galley. The creative, well-executed eatery found an enthusiastic following during that food hall’s short existence.The menu features a punchy collection of flavorful and textural gems, like mochiko chicken with kung pao broccoli, steak fried rice with bok choi and yum-yum sauce, BBQ pork belly with honey-mustard kale and the ever-popular Kentucky fried fish with cabbage slaw and hot sauce aioli. The fast-casual service style is well suited to the current dining climate.Lox, Stock and Brisket, the trendy fast-casual deli it replaced, closed on May 31 in advance of a move to a new home. That home is a roomy 400-square-foot space in the Market Hall at Van Aken District, which is expected to open in early August.