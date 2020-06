How to Be Safe Attending a Protest During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Sam Allard/Scene

Exercising your first amendment right is part of being a responsible citizen in this country. Unfortunately for those wanting to protest police brutality and racial injustice against Black people, we are also in the midst of a global pandemic that spreads very easily.So, if you’re out protesting, and want to stay safe from COVID-19, experts recommend the following steps:Before the protest:1. Wear a mask2. Bring a backup mask3. Bring hand sanitizer4. Wear goggles or something that protects your eyes 5. Bring plenty of water6. Find a smaller protest if possible7. DO NOT GO IF YOU’RE FEELING SICK.8.. Do not protest if you’re immunocompromised. There are other ways to help 9. Make a sign or bring a noisemaker instead of yelling ( yelling could emit more droplets of COVID-19 During the protest:10. Stay with a buddy group to reduce close contact with others11. Sanitize your hands periodically12. Maintain safe distance from others13. Avoid shaking hands and high-fiving14. If you get teargassed, try to avoid rubbing your eyes and noseAfter the protest:15. Wash your hands immediately16. Take your clothes off and wash throw them in the washer or store them somewhere to wash later17. Take a shower18. Consider quarantining for 14-days if you haven’t followed any of the previous steps19. After four days of not protesting, take a COVID-19 test if possibleInformation from this post was taken from experts at Vox LiveScience and The Guardian