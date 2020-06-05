Best CBD Oil for Pain: Buyer's Guide

click to enlarge
Everyday life, stress from work, worries about finances and other problems we are facing constantly are often triggering pain, anxiety, or lead to various health conditions. Naturally, everyone is looking for a relief mainly through medicine, but even more through incorporating healthy habits into their daily routine. It’s understandable that people prefer to find a way out of pain using natural products and treatments than taking different medications. One of the most popular methods of relieving pain nowadays is the CBD oil. More and more people have started using CBD oil for pain, and many brands selling this product appeared on the market.
What is CBD Oil?
This popular product is widely used, however, there are certain things worth mentioning if you consider trying CBD oil. Firstly, CBD oil is a product made from a substance called cannabidiol or shortly CBD, which is extracted from the hemp plant. Hemp consists of many cannabinoids - different chemical compounds that are known to have therapeutic properties. CBD is such a cannabinoid and is considered to have a great effect in treating many health conditions. For that reason, people started growing hemp and extracting this cannabinoid in order to produce the CBD oil and offer it to anyone in need.
Very often people are under the wrong impression that CBD is the same as marijuana, hence the myth that CBD can get you high. The truth is that there is another cannabinoid called THC or tetrahydrocannabinol found in the hemp plant and this is the substance that causes the psychoactive effects. In the process of production of CBD oil, this substance is not included or appears at a very low level which is not harmful. Therefore, consuming CBD oil does not cause an intoxicating effect.
Top Picks: Best CBD Oil for Pain
Today there are many brands offering oil tinctures and other CBD products with different qualities. If you are curious to try it, or you are in the process of selection, we have done our research to help you choose the finest CBD oil to treat your condition. Here are our top picks of the best CBD oil for pain available for sale.
1. Try The CBD
Highlights
- Made from organic Colorado-grown hemp
- Full-spectrum and THC-free CBD Oil
- Potency 200mg to 5000mg CBD
- Lab-tested for purity
- Affordable prices and special discounts
Try The CBD is the brand that is on the top of our list due to the top-quality product they sell at a very affordable price. Based in Denver, Colorado, this company uses only organic non-GMO hemp of the highest quality and extracts the CBD using the safe CO2 extraction method. At their store, you can find pure CBD oil for sale
as there are no artificial ingredients added. They offer two types - full-spectrum CBD oil with less than 0.3% of THC in its compound and THC-free CBD oil that contains no THC.
What’s great about them is that all their products are tested by an independent lab and the lab results are published on their official website right next to each product. In that way, you can see the ingredient list and reassure that the products are pesticides-free and contain no heavy metal. Furthermore, they offer a palette of CBD oils with different potencies. The strongest oil contains 5000mg and the lowest has 200mg of CBD. With Try The CBD you get a top-notch product that is cost-effective.
Tip: If you subscribe to their newsletter you can take advantage of the numerous discounts they offer and there is even an all-time discount for a certain group of customers, such as veterans, students, low-income families, and people with disabilities.
2. HealthworxCBD
Highlights
- Full-spectrum, THC-Free, and Terpene-enhanced CBD Oil
- Oils specifically formulated to help relax, for sleep, energy, and focus.
- Made from organic hemp
- Organic MCT coconut oil as carrying oil
- Lab-tested
If you are looking for a top-grade CBD oil for sale, HealthworxCBD is the place to find it. They have created a specific formula for treating a specific condition. For example, you can get CBD oil for sleep, energy, focus or to help you relax
. Also, you can choose the strength as there are oils with 200mg, 500mg, 1,500mg, and up to 5000mg of CBD.
HealthworxCBD also uses organic hemp grown in the Colorado fields and adds only natural ingredients. All products available in their shop are tested by an independent lab because they never compromise their quality by using inferior raw materials and tend to be transparent with their customers. Consequently, if you visit their website you will notice numerous positive reviews which is an indicator that HealthworxCBD is a trusted brand.
3. CBDistillery
Highlights
- Full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, CBG and CBD Isolate
- Third-party lab tested
- 250mg to 5000mg of CBD potency
- US Hemp Authority Certified
Another brand that found its place on our list of the best CBD oil for pain
is CBDistillery. This Colorado-based brand has been on the market for a while and highly values the trust of its customers. On top of that, buying from them you get great quality at a reasonable price.
One of the reasons why CBDistillery has a high reputation is transparency. They test all their products to verify the content and purity and publish the results. The goal is to make sure all consumers know what they are buying. At CBDistillery you can buy full-spectrum or THC-free CBD oil with different strengths according to your needs or preferences.
4. Charlotte's Web
Highlights
- Different flavors - lemon twist, orange blossom, olive oil, mint chocolate
- Organic hemp
- Natural ingredients
- 17mg CBD per 1ml serving for beginners
One of the best things that makes this CBD oil stand out from the rest is the flavor. Charlotte’s Web created CBD oils with 4 different tastes to make the CBD experience better. You can choose from a lemon twist, orange blossom, olive oil, mint chocolate, or get their original formula if you are not a fan of these flavors. Another interesting fact is that they sell a product for beginners or people who don’t like to consume strong oils. If you are trying CBD oil for the first time you should get 17mg per 1ml serving CBD oil.
Charlotte’s Web prides itself on making CBD oils rich in naturally-occurring phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and other natural ingredients. The hemp they use is organic and originates from Colorado. Like other reputable companies, they test their products by third-party labs and the lab results are available to download them from their website.
5. PureKana
Highlights
- Hemp-derived CBD
- Organic Kentucky-grown hemp
- CO2 extraction method
- 4 flavors - vanilla, mint, natural, citrus
Purekana has been on the market for a long time and is one of the most trusted brands in the USA. They use only organic Kentucky-grown hemp which is a standard for quality. If you choose to try their CBD oil you have the opportunity to get it in a different flavor. There is a CBD oil with natural “earthy” taste for those who like it and vanilla, mint, and citrus. All products are third-party laboratory tested for content and contain less than 0.3% THC.
Furthermore, the Purekana CBD oils have three strengths - 300, 600, and 1000 mg CBD. Overall, you can’t go wrong in choosing to try CBD oil made by Purekana.
6. Nuleaf Naturals
Highlights
- Organic hemp oil
- Full-spectrum hemp extract
- Lab-tested
- Selling only CBD oil tinctures
Nuleaf Naturals has been selling CBD oil for the past five years and even though it has got a good reputation it hasn’t extended its line of products. Even better, they are focused on providing a premium quality CBD oil drops and tinctures for all purposes. Nuleaf Naturals use only 100% natural hemp to extract CBD and like all trusted brands test the products through third-party labs.
At their store, you can find 5 types of CBD oils - all with different sizes from 5ml to 100ml. Nuleaf Naturals CBD oil is free from preservatives, additives which are usually present in low-quality oils. Here you can get highly effective full-spectrum CBD oil.
7. Royal CBD
Highlights
- Three flavors - natural, citrus, mint
- MCT coconut oil mixed with full-spectrum hemp extract
- Organic ingredients
- Strengths - 250 mg, 500 mg, 1000 mg and 2500 mg
Royal CBD stands for all organic. Not only that they use organic ingredients in the CBD oil production, but they even use sustainable materials for its packaging. They are truly committed to providing quality and make sure to test each batch to keep up the standard. Using full-spectrum hemp extract their CBD oil is proven to be effective and available in various flavors and strengths. Mixed with MCT coconut oil this product increases the bioavailability of CBD in the body.
You have the option to get naturally flavored CBD oil, citrus or mint flavor. Royal CBD is a relatively new brand, but it seems that it’s finding its place high on the list of the best CBD oil for pain.
How to Recognize a High-Quality CBD Oil?
What is the best way to determine whether a CBD oil is of high quality? With so many CBD brands on the market selling their product and promoting it as the best, it’s understandable that anyone would have doubts about choosing the right one. But, how to verify it?
There are a few factors you need to take into consideration when doing your search for CBD oil. On top of the list is the source of hemp used to extract CBD. It’s of prime importance that the CBD oil you consume to treat any ailment should be made from the organic non-GMO hemp plants. If the source of the hemp is from the American fields this is an important indication that the end-product will be top-grade.
Next, find out how the CBD is extracted. The best one is the CO2 extraction process where there are no harmful solvents included which is up to the highest standards. CO2 in the role of a solvent preserves the purity of CBD. Also, the type of CBD plays an important role in the quality of the oil. There are two main parts - the full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum, and CBD Isolate. The main difference between all three is the content. The isolate, as the name implies, is pure CBD, no other cannabinoids are included and the broad spectrum has multiple cannabinoids and no THC. Full-spectrum has the combination of CBD and THC which gives the so-called “entourage effect”. In other words, when these two substances are combined together they can be more effective than used alone.
Finally, any reputable CBD brand uses a third-party lab to test the quality, content, and purity of the products. These labs verify whether there are any heavy metals or pesticides and if all ingredients listed on the labels are actually included in the product in the right amount. The lab results should be published on the official website or available upon request. If a brand at any occasion refuses to provide them then something must be wrong.
Is CBD Oil Legal?
Since 2018, all products that contain CBD in its compound are considered legal. According to the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 also known as Farm Bill, all these products have been regulated and approved. Still, the level of THC needs to be lower than 0.3% and any CBD oil or cream containing THC over that level is considered illegal.
Colorado has been the first state that has legalized the CBD products and many states in the USA have a different provision. It’s advised that you check the state regulation before purchasing this type of product.
Benefits of CBD Oil for Pain
CBD is still the number one topic for many researchers. It seems that the benefits of using CBD oil are endless. Many users have reported all kinds of improvements in treating many ailments such as chronic pain, anxiety, sleep deprivation, stress, and even in reducing symptoms and side effects of some diseases.
When people consume CBD, this cannabinoid connects with the endocannabinoid system or abbreviated as ECS and it directly helps in keeping the balance of all internal processes in the body. It helps with the immune boost and keeps homeostasis whenever the body is attacked.
If extracted from organic hemp, CBD has plenty of therapeutic properties, and mixed with natural ingredients can only provide support and is not harmful. For that reason, CBD oil is used even by people that don’t suffer from chronic pain or diseases but are only looking for stress relief or relaxation.
What is the Recommended Dosage of CBD Oil?
The most important thing to have in mind when purchasing CBD oil is to be attentive to the potency of the product and consider the purpose of its use. There is no standard dosage for any CBD product due to the many factors that influence its effectiveness. Every manufacturer normally provides its users with a recommended dosage based on the strength of the CBD oil, but you should be the one to determine the right dosage for yourself.
Don’t worry, that is not a difficult thing to do - there are just a few things to have in mind before you choose your dose. Above all, CBD has different effects on people based on their weight and height. Logically, a higher dose would apply for users that have a higher weight, or a stronger dose. Next, it depends on the condition you are trying to treat whether you should get 1 drop per day or more. Again, consider the strength of the oil.
Finally, if you have never tried CBD before you should always start with a low dosage, regardless of your body or your condition. Give yourself some time to adjust to it and see how it works only.
Is CBD Oil Safe?
In some cases, there is a chance that you wouldn’t be able to determine the suitable dosage for you and end up getting a few drops of CBD more than recommended, have no fear. CBD oil will not cause any health issues if you overdose. All products that contain CBD are considered generally safe.
Even so, there are some mild side effects that might appear and that you should be aware of. These may be a result of your body adjusting to CBD or other factors. Some expected side effects are dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, or change in appetite. This might cause a change in your weight and of course a higher sense of thirst. Compared to the side effects that appear as a result of some traditional therapies, these side effects are minor and not at all serious. In any case, they shouldn’t be a cause for concern.
Bottom Line
As you probably learned, finding the right CBD oil for pain takes a lot of work and plenty of research to do. There are so many CBD brands that can trick you into buying a low-grade product if you don’t have enough knowledge on the topic. This is what motivated us to make this list of the most reputable brands that sell CBD oil and make your job easier. Hopefully, we succeeded in it. Lastly, whichever brand you decide to choose in the end, don’t forget to consult with your doctor before you try it. It doesn’t harm to get a professional opinion from the person who is examining your health condition and would probably have a piece of good advice for you.