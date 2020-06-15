Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 15, 2020

Scene & Heard

Ohio House Rejects Amendment Prohibiting Confederate Flag at County Fairs

Posted By on Mon, Jun 15, 2020 at 3:48 PM

SCENE ARCHIVES
  • Scene archives

As good ol' boy institutions like NASCAR — and the U.S. Navy and Marines — have decided to finally ban the Confederate flag from being displayed at their events, the Ohio House of Representatives instead decided to pass House Bill 665 without amendments doing the same.

House Bill 665 is a county and local fair bill that in essence attempts to regulate the safety of amusement rides and also addresses things like funding for fairs.



While the bill was being debated on late Thursday and early Friday morning last week, House Democrats added two amendments that would have banned the "sale, display, possession or distribution of Confederate memorabilia at county and independent fairs," and also cut state funding to fairs that sold Confederate memorabilia.

These amendments were similar to the ban on the sale/display of the Confederate flag and assorted flag merchandise enacted by the Ohio State Fair in 2015.

But a Republican majority passed House Bill 665, without the language prohibiting the flag at fairs.

Rep. Juanita O. Brent (D-Cleveland) issued this statement when House Bill 665 passed — without either amendment:

“It was treacherous that the majority of the Ohio House Republican members voted against the passing of my amendment to prohibit the selling, display, and distribution of any confederate memorabilia. The Confederate flag is a symbol of treason against our country and oppression against all descendants of slaves, who are mostly African Americans. The civil unrest that is occurring in the streets requires us to take action, not give lip service. If we want all of our county and independent fairs to be welcoming spaces this symbol must be prohibited. I am looking forward to introducing a stand-alone bill outside of what was presented on the floor. I am tired of legislators protecting racists acts."

Rep. Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati), issued a statement saying, "The Confederate flag is a symbol of racism. It is offensive and hurtful to many and simply has no place in our society. Other states and organizations have — and are — prohibiting the use of and display of confederate flags — including NASCAR, the US Marine Corps, and even the state of Mississippi is exploring (in a bipartisan way) taking the confederate symbol off of its state flag. There is no reason why Ohio can’t or shouldn’t follow suit."

The bill has now moved to the state Senate for their consideration.

The confederate flag continues to enjoy a mystifying amount of support in Northeast Ohio. Sadly, not a ton has changed from when we examined the topic at-length five years ago. 

Tags: , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Confederate Flag, Ohio

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Clevelander Responds to Downstair Neighbor's Trump Sign With Venmo Handle and Promise to Tap Dance at Midnight Read More

  2. Umami in Chagrin Falls to Close After 12 Years Because of Covid Read More

  3. Chef Doug Katz to Open Chimi, a Ghost Kitchen Offering South American Food Via Pick-up and Delivery, This Friday Read More

  4. Chagrin Falls Park, Black Neighborhood Next to Chagrin Falls, at Heart of Last Week's Protest Controversy Read More

  5. The Ultimate Guide to CBD and Seniors with Cancer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation