Friday, June 19, 2020
Update: Downtown Clevelander who Posted Sign that He'll Tap Dance Above Trump-Loving Neighbor Does Actually Tap Dance
Posted
By Brett Zelman
on Fri, Jun 19, 2020 at 1:38 PM
Earlier this week, we reported a story
about a downtown resident responding to his neighbor’s "Trump 2020" window display by posting a sign of his own in his window. Jett Croisant’s sign simply read "Venmo @Jet513 and I will tapdance at midnight." His neighbor across the way, Amy Ziemak, posted the photo on Twitter
where it soon went viral. The story was picked up by Buzzfeed
, the Daily Mail
and many other media outlets.
Croisant told Scene that the money strangers are Venmo-ing him will be donated to the ACLU. Already he has received approximately $25,000 in donations. Today, Croisant also received by mail a pair of tap shoes. He put them on, invited some friends over and danced.
Croisant is also asking people to make their own tap-dancing videos with the hashtag #Tap4ACLU.
Tags: #Tap4ACLU, Clevelander Tap Dancing, Image
Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.