Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Scene & Heard

Welp, There Was a Covid Outbreak on Put-in-Bay, Ottawa County Health Department Announces

Posted By on Tue, Jun 30, 2020 at 4:17 PM

DOUG BROWN/SCENE
  • Doug Brown/Scene
The Ottawa County Health Department announced today that a coronavirus outbreak on Put-in-Bay infected at least seven people between June 17 and June 21 and that anyone who visited the Commodore Hotel, The Mist or Mr. Ed's during that period of time should watch for Covid-19 symptoms.

This has been the inevitable update reminding you that the pandemic continues apace and you should WEAR A MASK AND NOT GET CLOSE TO PEOPLE.



click to enlarge ebx8zsfwkaifppq.jpeg

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Put-in-Bay, Coronavirus

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Many Put-in-Bay Visitors Do Not Appear to Give a Shit About Masks or Social Distancing Read More

  2. City of Cleveland Sees Record Number of New Covid-19 Cases Sunday Read More

  3. Cleveland's Rodney Brown Included in NYT History of "I Can't Breathe" Deaths Read More

  4. Amazon's PG-13 Surveillance Comedy My Spy Delivers on Low Expectations Read More

  5. ALT 99.1 FM Broadcasting Speeches by Malcolm X and other Black Leaders in Advance of a Format Change Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation