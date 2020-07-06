Yours Truly Closes Shaker Square Location After 27 Years of Business

click to enlarge

After 27 years on Shaker Square, Yours Truly Restaurants has decided to close that location effective July 6. The news was announced today via social media."With a heavy heart we are announcing the sale of the Yours Truly Shaker Square location. As we work to transform our YTR locations into the new Kitchen & Bar concept, and expand into new locations, we find our Shaker Square Restaurant to be ill-suited for this conversion. We have truly enjoyed our 27 years on the Square and will cherish those memories. We would like to thank the community and our loyal guests for allowing us to serve them over the years."The local restaurant chain operates nine other locations throughout Northeast Ohio, including Beachwood, Chagrin Falls, Hudson, Mayfield, Mentor, Medina, Rockside, Playhouse Square and Solon.