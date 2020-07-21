Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Sponsored Content

Why Does CBD Work?

Posted on Tue, Jul 21, 2020 at 6:07 AM

click to enlarge 02_-_tuesday_image_-_brh_2_.png


This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article, click here.



By Dr. Bob Melamede

Cannabis finally goes mainstream with CBD seemingly available just about everywhere— from gas stations, yoga studios, airports to specialty hemp shops. Why has it become so popular? The answer is simple, CBD benefits countless conditions by participating in the numerous biochemical processes of life.

If you’re a senior curious about CBD and how it could benefit you, turn to CBDSeniors.

To get an appropriate perspective, it's useful to remember that all vertebrates, with humans presumptively being the most evolutionary advanced member of the group, rely on the endocannabinoid system to homeostatically regulate every human body system (circulatory, digestive, endocrine, immune, nerves, muscular, reproductive, skeletal and skin). Most endocannabinoids, like the human brain, are mostly made from essential fatty acids.

Metabolism is what drives all living systems by maintaining the flowing energy that drives the complexity of life. Efficient carbohydrate metabolism drives creation (CB1). Cellular/organismic maintenance (repair, recycling and reconstruction is driven fat burning (CB2). The balance of these two metabolic subdivisions determines health and longevity.

Looking for a way to aid in the stimulation of your metabolism with the help of CBD? Check out Blue Ribbon Hemp.

The endocannabinoid system is the conductor of the life’s biochemical orchestra. CBD plays a powerful part in health’s music by straddling the biochemical subdivision that coordinates differentiated functions with their repair and maintenance. Cannabinoids are necessary nutrients for optimizing human health. Click here to learn more.

-Dr. Bob

Dr. Robert Melamede has a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology and Biochemistry from the City University of New York. Dr. Melamede is a recognized leader on the therapeutic uses of cannabis, and has authored numerous papers on a wide variety of subjects. Dr. Melamede retired as Chairman of the Biology Department at University of Colorado, Colorado Springs in 2005, where he taught and researched cannabinoids, cancer, and DNA repair. For more on Dr. Bob, click here.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Sponsored, Sponsored Content

More on Sponsored Content

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 15, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Mike DeWine’s Facebook Page Shows Why Ohio Can’t Have Nice Things Read More

  2. Terry Francona's Son Calls Out Indians: "Quietly doing away with the name is the easy way out." Read More

  3. Horrific Photos of Protester Who Got His Eye Shot Out by Cleveland Police at George Floyd Protest Read More

  4. Sauce the City Galley Signs First Food Tenant, Twisted Taino Latin Eatery Read More

  5. 'Black Lives Matter is a Terrorist Organization' — The Cleveland Police Union's Ugly History With BLM Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation