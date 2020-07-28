Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Scene & Heard

With the Ohio State Fair Canceled, the Butter Cow Sculpture Tradition Lives On As a DIY Home Project

Posted By on Tue, Jul 28, 2020 at 10:03 AM

Unfortunately for Ohioans, the beloved Ohio State Fair will not be taking place this year. But lovers of the infamous butter cow are still in luck. The American Dairy Association (ADA) Mideast is bringing the butter cow home to you. The association is rolling out an at-home kit for those at home to create a mini-butter cow.

A sculpting competition launches today, July 28th, and lead butter sculptor Paul Brooke has provided step-by-step instructions to help home sculptors create their own mini-butter cow along with providing a list of materials needed, including at least two pounds of butter. Then, using the hashtag #BuildYourButterCow on the ADA Mideast’s Facebook page, you can submit your creation. The winning sculptor will be announced on August 10th and will receive a YETI cooler to keep your sculpture cool through the summer.



The cow is always the most visited attraction at the annual State Fair. In past years, the themes of the display have honored Ohio pride by celebrating Ohio State and Cavaliers’ championships, the celebrated film A Christmas Story, Ohioan Neil Armstrong’s moon landing on Apollo 11 and much more. 
click to enlarge 2019 Sculptures Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing - PHOTO VIA ADA MIDEAST
  • Photo via ADA Mideast
  • 2019 Sculptures Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing

“While we’ll be apart this year to help everyone stay safe and healthy, we’ll still be celebrating Ohio’s dairy farm families and the annual butter cow tradition,” said Jenny Crabtree, senior vice president of communications for ADA Mideast.

In addition to the at-home sculpting, the ADA Mideast is also asking everyone to share their favorite butter cow stories and photos from years past by using the hashtag #OHButterCowHistory on social media platforms so they can keep the tradition of the sculpture alive.

For more information visit the ADA Mideast’s website at www.drink-milk.com.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 15, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Ohio Judge Rules Health Departments Cannot Suspend Restaurant Licenses Over Face Mask Violations Read More

  2. Trump. Biden. Debate. Cleveland. September. Read More

  3. Sadly, Our Well-Armed Militia Will Not Battle Tyranny at This Time Read More

  4. Cleveland.com Erects Paywall, "Exclusive" Content Now Requires Paid Subscription to Access Read More

  5. CMSD Will Be Fully Remote for First Nine Weeks of School Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation