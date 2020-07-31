Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, July 31, 2020

Scene & Heard

Ohio Sees Second Week of Decline In Initial Jobless Claim Numbers

Posted By on Fri, Jul 31, 2020 at 9:02 AM

click to enlarge CHRISTOPHER BURNS/UNSPLASH
  • Christopher Burns/unsplash

The Ohio Department of Job & Family Services reported Thursday that 1,557,787 Ohioans have filed for unemployment in the last 19 weeks, which is more than the combined total of the three previous years.

But this is the second straight week in a row the state has seen a decline in initial jobless claims.



Last week accounted for 27,937 initial jobless claims — down from 30,138 initial jobless claims the week before, and down even more from the 35,422 initial jobless claims for the week ending July 11. In the same week, 423,452 Ohioans filed continuous unemployment claims, which is 352,850 claims fewer than this year’s peak.

The ODJFS has distributed over $5.7 billion in unemployment compensation benefits over the last 19 weeks to over 764,000 Ohioans. It has also issued more than $4.7 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) to about 492,000 claimants.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which provided an additional $600 a week to recipients, expired July 25 and needs Congressional authorization to continue.

ODJFS also noted that they work with 22 comprehensive and 66 affiliate OhioMeansJobs centers in the state for those currently seeking employment.


"Individuals can visit OhioMeansJobs.com or contact their local OhioMeansJobs center to find and apply for job openings, take skill and career interest assessments, create or improve their resumes, and practice interviewing," reads the release.

Nationally, 1,434,000 people filed initial claims for unemployment for the week ending July 25, an increase of 12,000 from the previous week’s number, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Labor.

For the week ending July 18, the department reported that 17,018,000 Americans were receiving unemployment compensation, up 867,000 from the previous week.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

