Show Runners from LGBT Bar All Axs Find a New Home at Willoughby Brewing Co.

All AXS, the popular LGBT bar in downtown Willoughby, closed in early February. At the time, a spacious new home in Mentor-on-the-Lake was floated as the next chapter for the club, but those plans have yet to materialize.In the meantime, Billy Welker and Dennis Baker have found a new — albeit temporary — home for their entertainers and fans: Willoughby Brewing Co . (4057 Erie St., 440-975-0202). The pair will act as show directors for the brewery, booking the talent and producing the events that will grace the stage."We'll be running the entertainment over there until we find our own place," says Baker. "We're bringing back shows, entertainment, all that great stuff. It's all coming back, it's just going to be slow at first because we have to follow every social rule that there is right now."The first show will take place at 8:30 p.m. on September 4. Going forward, the shows and other entertainment will take place Wednesday through Sunday.