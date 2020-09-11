Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 11, 2020

Bites

Opening Date Set for Leavened, New Artisan Bakery in Tremont's Tappan Building

Posted By on Fri, Sep 11, 2020 at 11:19 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY IAN HERRINGTON
  • Courtesy Ian Herrington
Like many of us, Ian Herrington spent much of his time during the pandemic baking breads and pastries. But unlike the casual home hobbyist, Herrington has been hard at work perfecting his recipes for Leavened (1633 Auburn Ave.), the artisan bakery that will open on the ground floor of The Tappan in Tremont. That 95-unit residential property at Scranton and Auburn is almost fully occupied, and come Saturday, September 26th (assuming inspections go as planned), those residents will awaken to the aromas of fresh-baked bread.

click to enlarge COURTESY IAN HERRINGTON
  • Courtesy Ian Herrington
In March, Herrington left his long-standing position as head baker at On the Rise bakery in Cleveland Heights to fully commit himself to his new solo project. For three months, he worked out of the Cleveland Bagel kitchen baking breads and pastries for pop-up sales. The experience, he said, helped him tweak his recipes while garnering all-important name recognition.



“My whole goal was that I wanted to keep myself busy and get my name out there, but I found that it is really helping me get my recipes and production schedule down,” Herrington explains.

The response was overwhelmingly positive, he adds, noting that he sold out of product with each and every bake. Near the end of the run, he sent out a survey to his customers to elicit feedback, which also proved extremely helpful.

Come opening day, customers will see a glassy and sleek retail shop brimming with sweet and savory baked goods. Racks behind the counter will be loaded with naturally leavened breads like baguettes, country loaves, rustic sourdoughs, rich brioches and olive fougasses. On the counter (behind plexi, for now) will be pastries such as cookies, scones, Danishes, croissants, and sticky buns. Savory versions of those items might include ham and cheese croissants, cheddar-scallion scones and Indian-spiced potato and leek hand pies.

By far, says Herrington, the most popular pandemic pop-up item has been the focaccia, which arrive in airy-but-immense one-pound wedges. The shop likely will always carry the classic rosemary and sea salt, but other versions will be available as well.

In the morning, a full coffee bar will turn out cups of drip, espressos, lattes and cappuccinos, all made with Duck-Rabbit beans. At lunch, a small selection of grab-and-go sandwiches (both meat and vegan) will be on offer. Down the road, soups will be added to the menu as well.

To start, Leavened will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., but that back end will be pushed to 6 p.m. in the future.

Herrington is joined in the shop by GM and chef Chris Palton.
click to enlarge leavened_from_ian_herrington_5.jpg

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Dan Deagan to Export His Popular Lakewood Truck Park Concept to Beachwood Read More

  2. Nearly Empty and Useless Taxpayer Boondoggle Finds 15th Life As Pandemic-Era Home for County Court Civil Trials Read More

  3. A Cleveland Artist Made Trump's Face Using More Than 2,000 Dildos Read More

  4. EATBUTT, IPULOUT and FUCOVID Are Just a Few of the Many Rejected Ohio Vanity Plates in 2020 Read More

  5. Hako in Lakewood Will Have Sushi Lovers Fondly Remembering Sapporo on East 6th, With Good Reason Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation