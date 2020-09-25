Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, September 25, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Goes Full Week Without Single Day of More Than 20 New Covid Cases

Posted By on Fri, Sep 25, 2020 at 6:09 AM

click to enlarge Frank Jackson (5/4/2020). - CLEVELAND CITY HALL FACEBOOK LIVE VIDEO
  • Cleveland City Hall Facebook Live Video
  • Frank Jackson (5/4/2020).

Thursday evening, the City of Cleveland released its daily Covid infection numbers, reporting 19 new confirmed cases. Assuming the numbers have been  tabulated accurately, the city has now gone a full week without a single day of 20 or more new confirmed cases.

Last Thursday, Cleveland reported 23 new cases. Since then, each day's new total has been between 16-19 cases, except for Sept. 22, when only nine new cases were confirmed. That was the lowest daily total since June.



Per the Health Department dashboard, the city's total confirmed cases now number 5,400, with 151 deaths. The United States has now eclipsed 200,000 total deaths.

Mayor Frank Jackson is expected to discuss the city's ongoing pandemic response, as well as other pertinent issues, at his virtual State of the City address on Oct. 8. Those interested in viewing can visit www.clevelandohio.gov/stateofthecity to register, but the address will be streamed on social media and on the city's TV20 channel as well.

***
